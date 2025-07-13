Pair of North Carolina Commits Hosting Toy Drive
The North Carolina Tar Heels have built their 2026 recruiting class very well at this point, as they have landed many of the nation's best prospects at the positions they play. They have also landed many of their top targets, as there are only a handful of players left to work with at this time.
They have landed many pairs of teammates in the class, including an in-state pair of teammates whoa are brothers. Those brothers being both Jayden Griffin-Haynes and Zavion Griffin-Haynes.
The pair of brothers currently attend an in-state high school football program, as they attend Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina. The North Carolina stars are some of the top players inside the state they have landed at this time.
They are great players, but are even better people off the field, as they have set up a charity that has started to spread all over social media. Their charity is a toy drive that they encourage individuals to donate. They will be accepting new and unwrapped toys as well as clothes to donate to Wake Med Medical.
"Extremely Blessed !! All Support & Contribution Needed. @UNCFootball @RamsFootballNC," said Zavion when announcing the post on his social media account. This would be in addition to a message that Jayden put out by saying, We are blessed! Giving is much better than receiving! Help us in giving back! @UNCFootball @RamsFootballNC"
If you or someone you know would be willing to donate we here at North Carolina Tar Heels On SI encourage you to do so, with many of kids not having the resources to enjoy life like many have been able to. This is a great showing from the pair of impressive recruits as the Toy Drive as a whole just speaks about the people that they are and who is entering the program.
For something like this to be done details how excellent the pair of brothers are, and the Tar Heels are going to be lucky not only to get the players that they are, but the individuals they are as well.
The brothers have been committed since the 5th of June, and were both major priorities for Bill Belichick and his staff, who truly hit a home run with these players and human beings. The flyer for the Toy Drive is below.
