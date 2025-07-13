How Important Is North Carolina's Grayson Commits
The North Carolina Tar Heels have spoken deeply about building pipelines through certain places, high schools, and even states.
This is something that they have already started to do in the 2026 recruiting class, which has helped lead them to a better class and the majority of the schools across the nation.
One of the most notable states that they have been targeting as of recent is the state of Georgia, where they have already landed multiple commits, including commits from the same program.
That program is Grayson High School in the state of Georgia, where quarterback prospect Travis Burgess, and edge rusher Lawrence Brown are currently. One could ask why this is so important for the North Carolina Tar Heels to do, but there isn’t just one specific reason; there are multiple reasons why the Tar Heels have done this.
First, the obvious statement is the fact that the Georgia high school athletes are just simply built differently. They are arguably the most talented prospects across the nation, despite there being more prospects in the states of California, Texas, and Florida.
Their production rate is like none other, and this is something that Coach Bill Belichick has taken advantage of. One of the best teams in the state is Grayson, where they have a winning quarterback who led his team to the state championship.
This leads me to believe that he will be just fine in his debut in the North Carolina Tar Heel system, and can even be a long-term option for the Tar Heels. Burgess isn’t just the only player that they landed, as they also landed Brow,n who is an excellent Edge rusher from the state of Georgia and has a winning background, as well as he plays for the same team as Burgess, which means he also won a state championship last season with the Rams
Bringing in a winning culture is one of the biggest things that Bill Belichick is looking to do, and many of his prospects that he has landed have a winning background already and the high school level. Landing all of the best prospects is very crucial to the puzzle, as this program looks to become more of a football school as well as a winning tradition that they look to build. They have plenty of talent and have the chance to prove to the nation that they are far more than just a high school now that Coach Belichick is in town.
It starts with Landon guys like Burgess and Brown, who already have a connection and can take that to the next level, which does nothing but show that Belichick is all about building chemistry, which can easily lead to a future winning program.
