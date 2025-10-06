Jonathan Powell's Press Conference, Looking Ahead of 2025-2026 Campaign
Jonathan Powell, a West Virginia transfer, comes to Chapel Hill as one of the best three-point shooting freshmen within the Big 12 last season. Head coach Hubert Davis, someone with a similar playstyle as Powell back in the day, went out of his way during the offseason to revamp North Carolina's roster for the 2025-2026 campaign. Powell spoke to the media on Friday for the first time as a Tar Heel.
On His Competitiveness And Ripping Practice Jerseys at West Virginia
"Honestly, my competitiveness, I mean, I have, like, a flip every time I go on court. Like, a little switch I can, like, flip on and off. So, I mean, always looking to compete and, I mean, to win. And then, like, with the jersey thing, that's just, I did it once here, but I try to do it a little more. Just when I get upset or, like, not having my practice, sometimes I'm just down in the middle. "
On Characterizing What Is Happening On Offense
"I mean, it's a good understanding of what, like, everyone can do now since the first week to now. So, really just staying inside of what we can do, but doing it in a confident way. I mean, knowing everyone's abilities and just playing everybody's strong suit. So, just staying in there every day. "
On Henri Veesaar
"I'll say his shooting. I mean, and his way to protect the paint. And his touch, too. He got a good book floater. Henri’s good. He's really good. He surprised me. I mean, we played him last year when I was at West Virginia to Arizona. Didn't see much of him. But when he was in, you could tell he was out there. So, really just seeing his true game here and how big of a piece he's going to be for a team is big. And I'm ready to play with him. "
On Hubert Davis' Pitch
"The main thing for me was looking for a coach that believed in me and my abilities and what I could do in the court. And really is having that relationship with a coach. And instantly it clicked with Hubert. And just seeing what he liked in my game and what I could do for his team. And I really picture myself doing that, playing for him and playing with North Carolina across my chest. So, that's something I wanted to do. "