Jonathan Powell's Press Conference, Looking Ahead of 2025-2026 Campaign

The West Virginia transfer spoke to the media on Friday for the first time as a Tar Heel.

Jeremiah Artacho

Feb 19, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jonathan Powell (11) shoots a three point shot over Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Jonathan Powell, a West Virginia transfer, comes to Chapel Hill as one of the best three-point shooting freshmen within the Big 12 last season. Head coach Hubert Davis, someone with a similar playstyle as Powell back in the day, went out of his way during the offseason to revamp North Carolina's roster for the 2025-2026 campaign. Powell spoke to the media on Friday for the first time as a Tar Heel.

On His Competitiveness And Ripping Practice Jerseys at West Virginia

"Honestly, my competitiveness, I mean, I have, like, a flip every time I go on court. Like, a little switch I can, like, flip on and off. So, I mean, always looking to compete and, I mean, to win. And then, like, with the jersey thing, that's just, I did it once here, but I try to do it a little more. Just when I get upset or, like, not having my practice, sometimes I'm just down in the middle. "

On Characterizing What Is Happening On Offense

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) with the ball as guard Jaydon Young (4) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I mean, it's a good understanding of what, like, everyone can do now since the first week to now. So, really just staying inside of what we can do, but doing it in a confident way. I mean, knowing everyone's abilities and just playing everybody's strong suit. So, just staying in there every day. "

On Henri Veesaar

UNC basketball center Henri Veesaar during a press conference at the Smith Center on Sept. 10, 2025. / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'll say his shooting. I mean, and his way to protect the paint. And his touch, too. He got a good book floater. Henri’s good. He's really good. He surprised me. I mean, we played him last year when I was at West Virginia to Arizona. Didn't see much of him. But when he was in, you could tell he was out there. So, really just seeing his true game here and how big of a piece he's going to be for a team is big. And I'm ready to play with him. "

On Hubert Davis' Pitch

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Mississippi Rebels at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"The main thing for me was looking for a coach that believed in me and my abilities and what I could do in the court. And really is having that relationship with a coach. And instantly it clicked with Hubert. And just seeing what he liked in my game and what I could do for his team. And I really picture myself doing that, playing for him and playing with North Carolina across my chest. So, that's something I wanted to do. "

