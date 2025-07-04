West Virginia Transfer Jonathan Powell Brings Shooting Abilities to UNC
Jonathan Powell is one of the new faces to join head coach Hubert Davis' revamped roster. He played his first year of college basketball at West Virginia University where he gained the interest of fans by his ability to knockdown shots from beyond-the-arc. Now, he is transferring those skills over to Chapel Hill, as Tar Heels fans will get to see him play this fall — something much-needed by Coach Davis and his staff.
Before committing to the Mountaineers, Powell possessed a rating of 88 on 247Sports, in addition to being the No. 28 shooting guard in the class and No. 7 in Ohio. But as a transfer when he elected to choose the Tar Heels, his rating bumped up to a 92 while being listed as the No. 154 player overall and No. 38 at his position — obvious signs of improvement.
Powell, three-star recruit coming out of high school, charted No. 2 on the list of three-pointers made by a freshman in the Big 12, converting 64 attempts.
In the Big 12 last season, he's No. 18 for three-pointers made per game with two. For reference, Houston's L.J. Cryer stood at No. 1 with 3.1 made per game.
Here is a video by College Basketball Scouting showing a small breakdown of what Powell can do on the parquet:
The Dayton, Ohio native has the ability to run in transition for fastbreak points — a staple of Carolina basketball. Then, his shooting stroke from anywhere on the floor allows him to comfortably knock down shots with ease from the catch-and-shoot position. Powell's next step would be to add more moves to his arensenal and create for his own — similar to former Tar Heel, RJ Davis.
I see Powell having a great year off the bench under Coach Davis, as an instant impact kind of guy who can make shots when called upon, and that is something UNC was lacking toward the end of last season when ti mattered the most — a rotation piece who can score.
And while he may not be a starter with this year's group, he will see the court a good amount. His 64 converted three-pointers are on the right path to increasing, especially in a offensive system where Coach Davis preaches pace and space — also known as "four-out one-in" or another offensive set, "five-out."
Everything remains to be seen, but the opportunity for Powell to shine on a bigger state such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is all for the taking.
