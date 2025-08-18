J.P. Tokoto: Seth Trimble's Older Brother
J.P. Tokoto is the older brother of current senior Seth Trimble, and the two one way in particular, have similar playstyles when it comes to basketball. Both are high-flying, athletic players who enjoy being around the rim to score the basketball. Tokoto spent three seasons in Chapel Hill before heading off into the next chapter of his career.
In Tokoto's final year, he scored 8.3 points and grabbed 5.6 rebounds, plus 4.3 assists in the process — dishing the basketball to nearby teammates to score.
J.P. Tokoto's Final Season in Chapel Hill
Below is an in-depth writing on Tokoto's junior and final season in Chapel Hill as a Tar Heel, per GoHeels:
"Ranked sixth in the ACC in assists, eighth in assist-turnover ratio (1.9) and ninth in steals • Was the only forward to rank among the top 10 in the ACC in assists • One of four players in the ACC ranked in the top 10 in both assists and steals and the only one of the four that was not a point guard • Second on UNC with 163 assists and 56 steals • Led outright or shared the team lead in assists 20 times
• Had five or more assists 15 times with a high of 10 against Robert Morris (five or more in eight of the last 15 games) • Third on the team in rebounding • Grabbed at least six rebounds in 12 of the last 14 games • Tar Heels went 11-4 when he scored in double figures • Was second on the team in getting to the free throw line with 117 attempts • Had a team-high 85 turnovers with single-game highs of six four different times
• Had more assists than turnovers in 13 of the last 16 games – and was even in the other three contests • Had 73 assists and 27 turnovers in those 16 games • Was second on the team in minutes played with 29.1 per game • Made five three-pointers since the start of ACC play • Carolina’s leading rebounder over the four ACC Tournament games at 6.8 per game
• Shot 50 percent from the floor (8 of 16) and had 19 assists, eight turnovers (five in one game), three blocks and five steals in the ACC Tournament • Averaged 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and a team-high 5.0 assists in the NCAA Tournament."
