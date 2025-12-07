Key Stats in North Carolina-Georgetown Matchup

It is a fascinating matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday afternoon. When analyzing the statistical information within this game, the two teams are evenly matched in multiple categories.

However, there is one specific statistical group that one team holds the edge over the other, which will ultimately be the biggest difference in the contest. With all that being said, here are some key stats to consider before watching Sunday's game.

Shooting Efficiency

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Georgetown: 44.9 percent from the field (210th in the country), 30.9 percent from three-point range (276th in the country), and 74.8 percent from the free throw line (86th in the country).

North Carolina: 45.9 percent from the field (163rd in the country), 31.7 percent from three-point range (251st in the country), and 71.1 percent from the free throw line (195th in the country).

These stats indicate that both teams are evenly matched. But as mentioned, there is one glaring discrepancy between the two teams that minimizes these margins.

Rebounding

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) grabs the rebound against North Carolina Central Eagles forward Khouri Carvey (7) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Georgetown averages 33.5 rebounds per game (189th in the country), while North Carolina averages 39.5 rebounds per game (20th in the country).

The Tar Heels' ability to overwhelm opponents on the boards has been evident this season. Head coach Hubert Davis discussed this following the team's win over Kentucky on Tuesday night.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis yells to his players during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"I always say rebounding is the most important factor in the outcome of a game," Davis said. "We got 20 offensive rebounds and outrebounded them by nine. To me, that was the ball game."

"I'm so glad I can hammer this," Davis said. "One of the things I always tell them is that I'm not a big stats guy, but I will use them to confirm what I already know—and I keep telling them: this is who we are. We have got to get to the offensive glass. We have to get second-chance opportunities."

Scoring

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes up for a dunk against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Georgetown: 80.6 points per game (130th in the country)

North Carolina: 81.3 points per game (119th in the country)

Both of these teams can score, but at the same time, it comes at an inefficient rate, causing both teams to have to create second chance opportunities.

Turnovers/Assists

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) passes the ball during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Georgetown commits 8.0 turnovers per game (2nd fewest in the country), while averaging 16.4 assists (85th in the country.

North Carolina commits 11.3 turnovers per game (142nd in the country), while averaging 16.1 assists per game (106th in the country).

The Hoyas clearly have the advantage in guard play and production. KJ Lewis and Malik Mack are leaps and bounds above Kyan Evans and Luka Bogavac.

This game will come down to how each team maximizes their strengths. Georgetown will lean on its backcourt, while North Carolina will be anchored by its frontcourt.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE !