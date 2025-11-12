Key Takeaways From Hubert Davis’ Post-Radford Press Conference
No. 18 North Carolina was expected to experience a bit of a hangover after its big win over Kansas on Nov. 11, and that’s exactly what happened early in Tuesday night’s game against Radford.
However, North Carolina (3-0) overcame the slow start to defeat Radford (2-1), 89-74. The Tar Heels have scored at least 80 points and won by double digits in all three of their victories.
Luka Bogavac led the Tar Heels with 19 points, five assists, and two steals. After shooting just 2-for-8 from the field and 1-for-6 from three-point range in the first half, he bounced back in the second half, going 5-for-10 from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc while scoring 12 points.
Caleb Wilson overcame a tough shooting night, finishing 4-for-13 from the field, to post his first official career double-double with 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. He also contributed two assists, a block and a steal.
While the Tar Heels didn’t shoot the ball efficiently tonight (38.5% from the field, 25.8% from beyond the three-point arc), they secured 55 rebounds and had five players with rebounds: Wilson led the team with 14, Jarin Stevenson and Henri Veesaar picked up seven, Zayden High had six and Derek Dixon had five.
How would you describe Jarin Stevenson’s aggressiveness tonight?
He was, and it’s coming off of … I didn’t know if he was coming back, but I thought he was the most aggressive he was thus far, and one, he has the ability to do that. And number two, that’s exactly what we need with his size."
"Obviously, defensively, he can do a number of different things, but on the offensive end, he scored it many different ways. I mean, it was from three, free throw line, post-ups, offensive rebounds in transition, and so that’s something that we’re going to need for the remainder of the season.”
How did Luka Bogavac play in the absence of Seth Trimble tonight?
Well, I mean, obviously, Luka has the ability to be able to score in many different ways. He’s a four-level scorer, whether it’s from three, mid-range to the basket, and also can get fouled and get to the free-throw line."
"And it’s been an adjustment for him as well. It’s only his third game, and so I was really proud of his effort. One of the many things that I like about Luka is he’s wanting to play with energy, effort, enthusiasm. That’s something that he does every day, whether it’s a game or a practice.
How important are these non-conference games for guys like Jonathan Powell, Luka Bogavac and Derek Dixon to get a chance to step up in Seth Trimble’s absence and create valuable depth?
I think it’s very valuable for those guys. One of the things I always say is I don’t know when, where, how and the manner in which you’re going to get an opportunity, but when it happens, your job and responsibility is to be ready when your number is called. And obviously, we’re sad that Seth is not able to play right now, but it is a wonderful opportunity for a number of guys that will get extended minutes and help us with our depth moving forward.
What does it say about this team to have a sputtering start, but still score 89 points, lead by as much as 26 in the second half, and yet still leave so many points on the table from 3-point range and the free throw line?
I was really proud of the team. This is a new team. We have 11 new guys, and I talked to them at great length in regards to reacting and responding, coming off of Friday (the Kansas victory), and that when you have success, those are the times that you have to dive even deeper to the discipline and details that have allowed you to be successful.
And so to be able to do that and to play against a really good Radford team, to be out of rhythm, to have different lineups, and to figure out a way to come away with a win, that’s something.
