Three Key Takeaways From UNC's First Win of the Season

UNC overcame the negative attention around the program to pick up its first win of the season on the road.

Grant Chachere

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) celebtates his sack along with linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) celebtates his sack along with linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
After last week’s demoralizing loss at the hands of TCU, North Carolina responded with a 20-3 win over Charlotte in its first road game of the season.

The three points the Carolina defense allowed are the fewest points in a game since shutting out Idaho in 2012. It also marked the first game in five years in which the Tar Heels did not allow a touchdown.

North Carolina (1-1) outgained the 49ers 303 to 271 yards and rushed for 148 yards, nearly 100 yards more than last week’s total. While the offense stalled at times, there were noticeable improvements from the last game, including run blocking, pressure from the defensive front and tackling.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers quarterback Conner Harrell (15) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) for a sack during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Another key factoid from Saturday night was red zone opportunities. 

North Carolina was 2-for-2 for the night with a 12-yard touchdown run from Davion Gause late in the first half and Rece Verhoff’s 33-yard field goal. Meanwhile, Charlotte (0-2) went 0-for-3 with a missed field goal and two turnovers on downs.

Here are my three takeaways from today’s game.

Belichick’s First Win

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichic looks on at this team during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Well, this had to be the first takeaway. North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick won the first game of his collegiate career. Has he won over 300 games and six Super Bowls as a head coach? Yes. However, it’s still a significant milestone because it’s the first one and wins are always hard to come by.

Here is an interesting fact: Each of Belichick’s first wins at every head coaching stop has come on the road:

  • 1991 with Cleveland: Sept. 8, 1991, 20-0 win at New England.
  • 2000 with New England: Oct. 1, 2000, 28-19 win at Denver.
  • 2025 with North Carolina: Sept. 6, 2025, 20-3 win at Charlotte.

Diversity in the Playcalling

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks for a receiver against the Charlotte 49ers during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After the diversity of UNC’s passing concepts were heavily criticized, it seems like it has finally opened up.

On the first drive, they needed just three plays to reach the end zone — all through the air. Lopez connected on an RPO pass to Ben Hall for 11 yards, followed by a screen to Caleb Hood that went for 13. That set up a deep shot, where Lopez delivered a perfectly placed 51-yard touchdown strike to Chris Culliver.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) hands off to running back Caleb Hood (4) during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The play-calling also gave Lopez more freedom in space, which allowed him to create magic, with designed rollouts and options to either throw or tuck the ball and run. It was a refreshing shift that allowed him to play to his strengths, rather than being forced to do something he isn’t comfortable doing.

The Tar Heels Ran the Ball and the 49ers Couldn’t

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) tries to avoid a tackle by Charlotte 49ers defensive back Gavin Shipman (4) during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As aforementioned, North Carolina ran for 148 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. That’s a massive improvement from last week, as the Tar Heels had 50 rushing yards and averaged 1.8 yards per rush on 24 carries. 

Freshman Demon June appeared for the first time this season and led the way with nine carries for 52 yards – an average of 5.8 yards per carry. 

Lopez was far more active with his legs than in the opener, finishing with 44 rushing yards — a major improvement from his minus-10-yard performance against TCU last week.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) hands off to running back Caleb Hood (4) during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Gause scored the Tar Heels’ lone rushing touchdown, breaking free for a 12-yard run in the final 13 seconds of the first half. He finished with five carries for 30 yards.

After surrendering 258 rushing yards to TCU a week ago, North Carolina’s defense clamped down on the ground game, holding its opponent to just 21 yards on 29 carries — an average of 0.7 yards per attempt.

