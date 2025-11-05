Kyan Evans Shares Thoughts After UNC Season-Opening Victory
North Carolina point guard Kyan Evans addressed the media following the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Central Arkansas on Monday night. Evans finished with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, becoming the first UNC player to record at least 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals in a game since Koby White accomplished the feat in 2019.
To hear what he had to say, check out the video below. There is a partial transcript below the video as well.
What was working for him throughout the game…
I think I just kind of got comfortable early. I got some early shots to fall, and then my teammates were finding me. They put me in good positions, really. So just got comfortable early.
Early on, you guys were able to get a lot of my passes to you know, Caleb, obviously, you had them as well. I guess what makes him such an easy target?
Just a 6-10, athletic freak. I mean, he can just jump over a lot of guys. So it's easy to throw it up and let him go get it.
Obviously, kind of four new additions into the lineup, a ton of new players. Can you talk about how that chemistry kind of worked in the first regular season game?
Yeah, I think we've been building since June. So that's just the build up that we've been building for. I think I think we're well, but I think it's gonna get better throughout the season.
I think you had 15 points, six assists and six rebounds. Can you talk about that kind of being able to score the ball and being able to pass the ball also, you know, providing everybody in terms of your game?
I think just like I said, my team is putting me in good positions, and then having having people like, like Doug and Seth to throw the ball to, and, I mean, everybody on team, it's just easy to get assists. Just keep it, keep it moving.
On the team’s performance…
I think was a good, great team effort. I think, you know, like you said, we want to share, we want to play team basketball. And I feel like we did that, you know, we just want to build on it every game, every day. Just get better and better.
Luka just hopped in just like it was nothin after he missed the first two exhibition games. What do you have to say about him, and just adjusting the flow of the game?
I mean, he's a very impressive player. That's what he's gonna be able to do for us all year. And like I said, I mean, he wasn't even really preparing for this game, so I don't think he was even able to show what all he can do. But yeah, he had a good performance for a circumstance he was in fitting.
