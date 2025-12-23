North Carolina Players Who Must Improve in Conference Play

Conference play is inching closer and closer, as the North Carolina Tar Heels open up their ACC schedule against Florida State on Dec. 30. While the Tar Heels have proven to be one of the best teams in the country, there have been several performances that have left much to be desired.

Those have included individual players and the team as a whole, but most notably, a few players who have struggled to produce consistently through the early portion of the season.

Without further to do, let's take a look at a few players who have to pick up their end of the bargain, as conference play nears.

Kyan Evans

The Colorado State Transfer has seen his production and efficiency plummet since arriving in Chapel Hill this past offseason. After shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three-point range last season, Evans is shooting 38 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc for the Tar Heels.

Evans is supposed to be a complementary piece to the starting lineup, but his offensive struggles have limited his playing time. That was apparent against the Ohio State Buckeyes, as the junior guard played 16 minutes, which was his third time this season, totaling 20 minutes or less in a game.

Against teams such as Duke and Louisville, Evans cannot afford to be as inept as he has been through stretches in non-conference play. North Carolina can challenge for the ACC regular season title if the full allotment of players can contribute consistently.

Luka Bogavac

After recording double-digit points in 10 of the first 11 games, the 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard totaled four points against East Tennessee State and Ohio State. Because Bogavac does not offer much in the rebounding and assist departments, his scoring, or lack thereof, is magnified and much more noticeable.

When Seth Trimble was out due to an arm injury, Bogavac averaged more than 30 minutes per game. With the senior guard back in the fold against Ohio State , Bogavac featured in only 14 minutes, totaling three shots during that span.

Trimble's return could diminish Bogavac's role in the coming weeks, with the Tar Heels' depth becoming a strength in recent memory.

In the early parts of conference play, North Carolina could experiment with several different combinations on the floor, and Bogavac could revert to a bench role if his struggles continue. Nevertheless, the first-year collegiate player has to improve his perimeter shooting.

