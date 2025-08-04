Four Interesting Player Quotes From Day 1 of Fall Camp
Before the first day of fall camp began out on the field, Head Coach Bill Belichick spoke to the media, and then four players followed suit after the completion of their first practice. Here are four quotes that stood out from each of the following Tar Heels:
Quarterback Max Johnson on how he faced the toughest moments of his recovery:
"Oh, man, there were a lot of people that helped me. I mean, my teammates being here, I wasn't able to come for the first few weeks because I couldn't sit down.I kind of had to lay down for most of the time for the first few weeks. So having my teammates kind of have my back was super special.
And then my parents, they were kind of like my best friends for the first couple of months because I couldn't do anything. I couldn't change myself. It was weird. My parents were changing me. You know, fifth year in college, getting changed by my parents. And Jake was, oh, my gosh, Jake was so helpful to me. And, you know, kind of my journey, kind of just being there for me. And then I just want to praise the Lord and give all the glory to God for just kind of putting me back in this position."
Running back Caleb Hood on if UNC was being "soft" in terms of the level of physicality in previous seasons:
"I’m not going to speak on the past or future. I think right now, we're focused on getting better and being more physical, and being more physical, and then we're doing a pretty good job of that."
Defensive back Marcus Allen on being a mentor to the young guys on the roster:
"Yeah, I want to focus a lot on just being a mentor to, like, the younger guys and really bringing them along so that, you know, if they've got to go in the game, they'll be ready, they'll feel ready about there, you know what I'm saying, be confident and just give the knowledge that I've learned from playing, you know, all these years just to the young guys so that they're ready to prepare."
Linebacker Khmori House on what he has experienced so far while living in Chapel Hill:
"I think it's a different area, you know. I'm from a city area, so. But it's been a great adjustment, you know. Everybody here, the people in the south is nice. Fans are great. So, man, it's a great adjustment. It's been smooth. My teammates came in and was able to welcome us in, you know. And now we're just a part of the family, man. For sure."
