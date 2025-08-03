‘Their Own Different Characters’: Marcus Allen on the Belichicks
Marcus Allen is going into his final round of UNC football as a Tar Heel, playing his first season in 2022, recording 16 TOTs, 11 SOLOs and five ASTs, plus two PDs. When discussing the 2024 campaign year, he reached 36 TOTs, 26 SOLOs and 10 ASTs, plus 4 PDs. He also caught two interceptions, too.
Other notable names in the defensive back room for this upcoming season: redshirt Gavin Gibson, redshirt Thaddeus Dixon, senior Will Hardy, and junior Kaleb Cost.
Allen is going through another defensive coordinator with Bill Belichick managing the program these days. In 2023, it was Gene Chizik and 2024 saw Geoff Colins, now Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick, son of Head Coach Bill Belichick.
Although there is another person on the coaching staff with the sam exact last name:
Defensive Backs Coach Brian Belichick.
While speaking to the media after UNC's first day of fall camp, Allen mentioned the differences between each of the Belichicks.
"Yeah, I mean, all the three of them are like their own different characters. Like, they're completely different, I'm not going to lie. But Steve and Brian, Steve is a great coach. He has a lot of experience, like NFL experience. He was at Washington. He knows the defense well. He knows what position we need to be in. He knows the best position to put us in to win. And then Brian is a mastermind. He knows everything that's going on with defense. So just having them two together is really allowing us to be a better defense, make more smarter calls, and just make more plays in general."
Defense will need to show up for wanted results, even on days where the offense is unable to click against other teams — the game's outcome can flow up in the air for a longer time and possibly lead to tighter matchups at the end of contests. The presence of Steve on staff will bring more a whole different approach to North Carolina's schemes, and his previous experiences of taking Washington to the College Football Playoffs is proof.
Allen, in his final ride, can lead the newcomers and take part in what could maybe lead to a historic season ... but that is only if things go as planned for Coach Belichick and staff.
