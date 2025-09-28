The New Era of UNC-NC State Men’s Hoops
The battles between North Carolina and NC State, which featured head coaches Roy Williams of the Tar Heels, and then Mark Gottfried and Kevin Keatts of the Wolfpack, are long gone. Williams has retired, and Gottfried is out of college basketball, too. Keatts was recently fired by NC State, ending his tenure in Raleigh. Now, the Tar Heels and Wolfpack have entered a new era with two head coaches who with contrasting backgrounds to act as the spearhead for whenever the two schools meet.
Head coach Hubert Davis is entering his fifth season in Chapel Hill, a place where he has been both a student and player, and then an assistant, before advancing to the head coach position, as he had previously promised when first hired. In Raleigh, it has faced numerous down seasons over the years, except for its magical run to the Final Four during the 2023-2024 campaign, where it also became ACC Champions, beating the Tar Heels.
Then, that was all left in the tank from Keatts. Insert: Will Wade.
Hubert Davis and Will Wade’s First Showdown
The Tar Heels and Wolfpack will only have one matchup throughout the 2025-2026 season, an unusual occurrence given the history and how close in proximity both universities are to one another. But it will be the first time Davis and Wade square off. Wade goes into the ACC with experience being the head coach of the LSU Tigers, followed by time at McNeese State. earlier this year, Wade had his last victory as a Cowboy by upsetting the Clemson Tigers in the first round of March Madness — one of, if not the, more notable upsets.
North Carolina and NC State will continue to fight it out on the hardwood floor for years to come; that will not change (unless something happens that would force the two schools not to). But this time around, it will be featuring two head coaches working toward rebuilding basketball at their respective schools. Davis and Wade are going to provide highlights over the years, and perhaps, memories that will have both Tar Heel and Wolfpack fans talking about for ages.
This is the new era of UNC-NC State men's basketball; same teams, new players each year, but with a whole different vibe.
