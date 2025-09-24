Two Events, One Day: The Truthful Answer of UNC Athletics
North Carolina will be hosting two different sporting events on Saturday, October 4: a football game against the Clemson Tigers, inside Kenan Memorial Stadium, and the men's basketball team will have its Blue-White scrimmage in the Dean Dome — the first time Tar Heels fans will be able to watch them play before the season officially begins on Monday, November 3 when Central Arkansas comes to Chapel Hill.
But between the two sporting events that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will be having, the truth is: the scrimmage has more interest than the football game, even if UNC is playing the presumed top team in the ACC, even though the Tigers sit at a record of 1-3. The fall off in hype since the start of the season for both schools has changed drastically.
Who would have thought Clemson would start the 2025 season way under .500 after four contests? And for the Tar Heels, it has only managed wins over the Charlotte 49ers and the Richmond Spiders — its eight-time Super Bowl champion head coach had yet to make a huge change toward the right direction.
Two big-name programs falling short of expectations, as it is a lot more surprising considering the success it has found over the past few years, and then all of a sudden, a slow start comes into play. North Carolina has always had an issue with football, and the hiring of Belichick created excitement — now turned into a letdown, so far at least.
The idea of UNC being a basketball school will seem to remain true after this 2025 football campaign. And all of the theatrics leading up to the season opener during the offseason would just end up as hype after all, rather than a change down the right path to becoming a top football school in the ACC.
Men’s Basketball Is the Backbone of UNC Athletics
Men's basketball and football are the two big winners of revenue sharing within UNC's athletic department, but in this day, where money is a huge part of whether or not a player commits, the Tar Heels have shown that it is unable to execute on the gridiron despite paying millions of dollars.
So the following may remain reality for the rest of time: UNC will always be a basketball school. Regardless of who the head coach is for football, and the amount of money spent on the players from the quarterback, wide receiver, running back, the backbone of the sporting events has been laid in the hands of men's hoops, which is not a bad thing at all. From Michael Jordan, James Worthy, Vince Carter, Danny Green, Tyler Hansbrough, Armando Bacot, and RJ Davis — North Carolina's
Fans have continued to support the program despite the down seasons over the last five years, but its rich history of the sport has kept it afloat for fans to have even the slightest hope ahead of the first game of each upcoming campaign.
This season, in Head Coach Hubert Davis' fifth season, his roster will feature five-star Caleb Wilson, accompanied by a handful of transfers: Kyan Evans from Colorado State, Henri Veesaar from Arizona, Jonathan Powell from West Virginia, Jarin Stevenson from Alabama, Ivan Matlekovic from High Point, and then there is international player, Luka Bogavac. However, the one major concern for this North Carolina team is the expectations surrounding it.
Hubert Davis is on the hot seat, so it is in his best interest to perform well and figure out how to reach similar accomplishments to what happened in his first year — making the national championship. But he should be proud of the roster he formed with General Manager Jim Tanner to make sure things do not go south.
If that does happen, it will prove that men's basketball trumps football, leading back to why the excitement of the Blue-White scrimmage holds significant value, even if it takes place on a day when the football team, led by Head Coach Bill Belichick, is taking on the Clemson Tigers.
