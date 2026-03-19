UNC's X-Factor Against VCU Isn't Who You Think
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The Tar Heels are no strangers to adversity this season. Through a year riddled with injuries, North Carolina now finds itself in a vulnerable position in round one of the hopes of a tournament run, drawn against a deep and talented VCU squad that is ready to send them home early and end their tournament run hopes.
Since Caleb Wilson went down in early March, the Tar Heels have posted a 5-3 record, not bad on paper for a team missing its star player, but not exactly a confidence-builder heading into elimination basketball either. That stretch has forced others to step up, and in my opinion, no one has answered that call more quietly, or more meaningfully, than freshman point guard Derek Dixon.
Major Improvement From Deep
Dixon struggled badly from deep in February, shooting just 8-of-35 from three-point range for an ugly 22.8 percent. What he has done since is worth paying attention to. Over his last three games, Dixon has gone 12-of-18 from three, a 66.7 percent rate that represents one of the more dramatic shooting turnarounds of anyone in the tournament field.
The reason Dixon matters specifically against VCU is that this game figures to be decided in the final minutes. VCU matches up similarly both statistically and stylistically with Carolina, meaning this game should come down to minor details and who executes down the stretch.
Coming Up Clutch
Close games are where Dixon has consistently shown up. Earlier in the year, he delivered a late three-pointer and a game-winning layup on the road to beat Kentucky in Lexington. Against Duke, while Seth Trimble rightfully earned the headlines for his heroic shot, it was Dixon who made the spectacular pass that set the whole moment in motion.
Dixon will also need to stay fresh. With a bench as deep as VCU's, Carolina cannot afford to have its starters playing recklessly or picking up foul trouble. Hubert Davis would be wise to manage Dixon's minutes carefully, keeping him sharp and available when the game is on the line.
VCU will be ready, and this will be a game of inches. North Carolina's shooters cannot go cold, cannot afford weak possessions, and cannot give the Rams anything for free. There is no margin for error in March. If Dixon plays the way he is capable of playing right now, he can be the X-factor that gives the Tar Heels the edge they will need to advance.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.