UNC's X-Factor Against VCU Isn't Who You Think

The Tar Heels are no strangers to adversity this season. Through a year riddled with injuries, North Carolina now finds itself in a vulnerable position in round one of the hopes of a tournament run, drawn against a deep and talented VCU squad that is ready to send them home early and end their tournament run hopes.

Since Caleb Wilson went down in early March, the Tar Heels have posted a 5-3 record, not bad on paper for a team missing its star player, but not exactly a confidence-builder heading into elimination basketball either. That stretch has forced others to step up, and in my opinion, no one has answered that call more quietly, or more meaningfully, than freshman point guard Derek Dixon.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) looks to pass as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (3) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Major Improvement From Deep

Dixon struggled badly from deep in February, shooting just 8-of-35 from three-point range for an ugly 22.8 percent. What he has done since is worth paying attention to. Over his last three games, Dixon has gone 12-of-18 from three, a 66.7 percent rate that represents one of the more dramatic shooting turnarounds of anyone in the tournament field.

The reason Dixon matters specifically against VCU is that this game figures to be decided in the final minutes. VCU matches up similarly both statistically and stylistically with Carolina, meaning this game should come down to minor details and who executes down the stretch.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Coming Up Clutch

Close games are where Dixon has consistently shown up. Earlier in the year, he delivered a late three-pointer and a game-winning layup on the road to beat Kentucky in Lexington. Against Duke, while Seth Trimble rightfully earned the headlines for his heroic shot, it was Dixon who made the spectacular pass that set the whole moment in motion.

Dixon will also need to stay fresh. With a bench as deep as VCU's , Carolina cannot afford to have its starters playing recklessly or picking up foul trouble. Hubert Davis would be wise to manage Dixon's minutes carefully, keeping him sharp and available when the game is on the line.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images