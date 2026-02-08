3 Critical Observations From UNC’s Jaw-Dropping Win Over Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels pulled off an improbable win over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, completing the largest comeback victory over the Blue Devils in 25 years. After trailing for the entire game, senior guard Seth Trimble gave North Carolina the lead with 0.4 seconds remaining. The Tar Heels would win 71-68 after trailing by as much as 13 points.

This was one of the all-time games between the two prestigious programs, and while there are so many takeaways from this contest, here are three observations from North Carolina's most impressive win of the season.

The Freshman Battle Did Not Disappoint

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This matchup always produces headlines, but Wilson squaring off against Cameron Boozer may have been the most intriguing element of this game. Both freshmen are the best players on their respective teams, and both Wilson and Boozer are expected to be selected within the top four picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Duke's freshman forward totaled 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists while shooting 10-of-21 from the field in 38 minutes. Meanwhile, Wilson played all 40 minutes, recording 23 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Both players' performances were incredibly impressive, but Wilson's shot-making ability, especially in the first half, was on full display. After falling behind 18-5, the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward scored 11 of North Carolina's next 14 points.

Patrick Ngongba II's Foul Trouble Turned the Tide

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The sophomore center struggled with foul trouble throughout the entire game, picking up his third foul with just under six minutes remaining in the first half. Ngongba II ended up fouling out of the game with six minutes left. However, he picked up his fourth foul five minutes into the second half, which allowed Henri Veesaar to get going.

Veesaar did not score one basket in the first half, but as soon as Ngongba II committed his fourth foul, the Arizona transfer bullied Cameron Boozer, immediately scoring six points on consecutive possessions. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center would finish the game with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

North Carolina Was Impeccable in the Second Half

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and bench react after hitting the game winning shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After shooting 9-of-27 from the field and 3-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first half, the Tar Heels flipped the script in the second half, shooting 19-of-28 from the field and 5-of-7 from three-point range.

Not to mention, North Carolina committed one foul in the final 20 minutes. The combination of both aspects was the driving force for the Tar Heels' historical comeback win. North Carolina is playing their best basketball of the season at the perfect time.

For more insight and analysis on North Carolina, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !