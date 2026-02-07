Caleb Wilson Ranked Top 5 in Latest Freshman List

This college basketball season has been dominated by the freshmen class, which has proven to be one of the best collective groups in recent memory. Not only has this class stolen the show in the 2025 campaign, but it is also expected to be the top topic of discussion in the 2026 NBA Draft, as the top 12 picks could be all freshmen.

On Friday, ESPN updated its rankings for the top freshman of the year contenders, which is conducted every few weeks by Basketball Recruiting Insider Jeff Borzello and Staff Writer Myron Medcalf.

In this version of the rankings, Caleb Wilson dropped slightly from No. 3 to No. 4 after recent performances by fellow freshmen around the country. Borzello shared his reasoning for the North Carolina Tar Heels' freshman forward slipping one spot.

Borzello's Thoughts

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Wilson dropping one spot since our last update has nothing to do with his own performances; he has been as productive as any player in the country over the past couple of weeks, scoring at least 20 points in each of his past four games and shooting 60% or better in five of his past seven contests," Borzello stated. "He ranks fifth among all freshmen in scoring and rebounding, posting 11 double-doubles and eight 20-10 stat lines. Wilson and frontcourt mate Henri Veesaar form one of the sport's elite post duos, and they'll look to carry the Tar Heels come March."

The main reason for Wilson's marginal fall is Kansas' freshman guard Darryn Peterson, who has dealt with soft tissue ailments all season long, but the last two games, in which he has averaged 18.5 points, including scoring 18 points in 20 minutes against BYU, shooting 6-of-8 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Against Texas Tech, Peterson was dormant for a large portion of the contest, but hit the game-tying and game-winning three-point shots in consecutive possessions.

Is Wilson Too Low?

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) on the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Peterson and A.J. Dybantsa may possess high ceilings, Wilson's consistency and regular 20-point outings are a strong case for him to be ranked above the BYU forward. Both players anchor teams that have or are currently going through a rough stretch. In January, the Tar Heels lost three of four games, while the Cougars are in their worst stretch of the season, dropping four of their last five games.

Both players are not known to be knock-down three-point shooters, but Wilson's ability to impact a game in a multitude of ways should have him higher in these specific rankings.

