UNC Extends Offer to 5-Star 2027 EDGE

Since the 2025 season ended, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff haven’t wasted any time, getting straight to work on the high school recruiting trail and making progress with some of the top prospects in the country.

Over the past few weeks, the Tar Heels have started targeting several prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle, including recently extending an offer to a five-star EDGE and a top-20 prospect in the class.

Tar Heels Offer Top 2027 EDGE

On Jan. 22, UNC extended an offer to Chris Whitehead, a five-star EDGE prospect from Lloyd C. Bird High School in Chesterfield, Virginia. He shared on X that the Tar Heels had offered him, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from [UNC Football].”

Whitehead is one of the top EDGE prospects in the country and has interest from several elite programs. NC State was the 28th Division I school to offer him, joining Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and more.

The Virginia native is coming off a strong junior season at L.C. Bird, where, according to his X, he recorded 54 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one interception, and two touchdowns. Since the end of the season, Whitehead has also played in a couple of high school showcases and was named one of the top ten performers in the Polynesian Bowl by Rivals.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

247Sports’ composite rankings list Whitehead as the No. 20 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 4 EDGE, and the No. 1 prospect from Virginia. Although he hasn’t officially trimmed his list of schools yet, a few programs stand out in his recruitment.

The five-star EDGE recently told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that Tennessee, Miami, Ohio State, and Virginia Tech are the four schools currently pushing for him the hardest.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While UNC will have a lot of ground to make up in his recruitment, the good news for the Tar Heels is that Whitehead hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s currently no timeline for his decision.

If Belichick and company can make a strong early impression on Whitehead and get him to Chapel Hill for a visit before he makes a decision, the Tar Heels should be able to establish themselves as a contender in his recruitment.

Although it’s currently a long shot for North Carolina to land Whitehead, a lot can change in the coming months, and extending him an offer at least gives the Tar Heels a chance to land one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

