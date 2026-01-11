Tar Heels Have 2 Glaring Areas in Need of Improvement

There may not be another college football program that needs more reinforcements this offseason than the North Carolina Tar Heels. In addition to finishing the 2025 season with a 4-8 record while failing to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years, the Tar Heels suffered more than 20 departures in the transfer portal.

Hiring Bill Belichick as the head coach was supposed to elevate a program that produced modest success in recent memory. Instead, North Carolina took a step in the wrong direction, raising doubts that this program should be taken seriously as long as the 73-year-old coach is in charge.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

There were several reasons for the Tar Heels' shortcomings this past season, which only made worse by specific players leaving the program this offseason.

Here is a closer look at the positions that took a major hit in talent and production, with an assessment of which areas of the roster North Carolina's front office has failed to address fully.

Quarterback

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Gio Lopez was clearly not the long-term answer for the Tar Heels after his 2025 campaign, which included completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions while attempting 6.7 yards per pass. His injury in the season finale was symbolic for his inevitable exit heading into 2026.

While the Tar Heels were going to utilize the transfer portal to identify a potential answer at quarterback, that process was expedited when Max Johnson, Bryce Baker, and Lopez all entered the portal. Lopez decided to leave Chapel Hill after North Carolina signed multiple signal callers. Those additions, paired with incoming freshman Travis Burgess entering the scene, were the writing on the wall for Lopez being replaced.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Those quarterback acquisitions included Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr. and Texas A&M's Miles O'Neill. Those two signal callers join Burgess and Au'Tori Newkirk. Between the four quarterbacks, there is not any resemblance of sustained success. Edwards Jr. has been a journeyman in his four-year collegiate career, while O'Neill attempted 14 passes this past season. Meanwhile Burgess will be a true freshman and Newkirk barely played in his freshman season.

The fact that there is no definitive answer to whether this quarterback room has improved since the end of 2025 is alarming.

Secondary

Michigan State's Ade Willie, left, tackles Boston College's Lewis Bond during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Carolina's secondary dealt with a slew of injuries in 2025, providing several reserve players with meaningful snaps near the end of the season. However, this unit still required reinforcements to refurbish depth and overall talent.

The Tar Heels have landed one defensive back, which was Michigan State's transfer Ade Willie . While the veteran cornerback will bring four years of experience, his production profile is underwhelming. During that time, Willie recorded 34 tackles, a pass breakup, and two tackles for loss in 30 games played. Hopefully, North Carolina's coaching staff is capable of elevating and molding this secondary into a formidable group.

