North Carolina Adds Seasoned Veteran to Secondary
In this story:
Over the course of two months, the North Carolina Tar Heels lost seven defensive backs - four graduates and three transfers. That level of turnover in one position group could be too much to overcome. Still, the Tar Heels, obviously, have made that priority during this offseason, keeping Jaiden Patterson in Chapel Hill for another season, while signing 2026 No. 14 cornerback prospect Kenton Dopson III.
North Carolina's brass continued to address the secondary with another transfer portal acquisition on Tuesday.
Here is who the Tar Heels identified as a critical piece for the defensive turnaround heading into next season.
Ade Willie Signs with North Carolina
The Michigan State defensive back transfer officially signed with the Tar Heels on Tuesday. Willie made the decision before the conclusion of his visit, making it clear that Chapel Hill is where he wants to spend his final year of college eligibility.
While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Willie explained why he ultimately chose North Carolina as his next home.
- “I committed because of the opportunity to take another step in my development in this game and to be coached by an NFL all-time great in the world of head coaches,” Willie said.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback spent four seasons at Michigan State. During that time, Willie recorded 34 tackles, a pass breakup, and two tackles for loss in 30 games played. His overall production is not overly impressive, but his experience will be monumental for the Tar Heels' pass defense. Additionally, he will provide depth and reliability to a secondary that is lacking in both departments at this point of the offseason.
While speaking with the media shortly after the conclusion of the season, general manager Michael Lombardi stated what the focus will be for the program heading into the offseason.
- “This year we have a better understanding of what’s in the portal - what could be in the portal - what kind of players we want from the portal that fit what we have to do here at North Carolina,” Lombardi said. “And so, we have to be ready to be able to fill the spots that we have to, and that’s why it’s really important to have a grading system, to have a personnel department so that we can sit there and honestly say … we need to get a better player.”
Willie fits the mold of this excerpt and will be impactful for North Carolina's secondary, which was exposed at the end of the season.
