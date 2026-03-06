Major Injury Update Released on UNC's Caleb Wilson

According to ESPN's NBA Senior Insider, Shams Charania, North Carolina Tar Heels' freshman forward Caleb Wilson is out for the season after suffering an injury in practice on Thursday.

"North Carolina's Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in a non-contact drill in practice Thursday and has undergone season-ending surgery," Charania reported. "Wilson is expected to be cleared during the NBA predraft process, where he'll compete to be the No. 1 pick in June."

Breaking Down Significance of Wilson's Injury

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

This is obviously a gut punch for a team that was expecting to have Wilson back in the lineup, with the Tar Heels gearing up for a potential deep run in the NCAA tournament later this month. However, that possibility took a major hit, as North Carolina will be without its best player for the rest of the season.

Not only does this injury end Wilson's freshman season, but it undoubtedly ends his collegiate career, as the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward is expected to enter the 2026 NBA Draft at some point following the tournament.

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Wilson finishes the season averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field in 24 games played. Additionally, Wilson also averaged 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, illustrating his importance and ability to make an impact on both ends of the court.

On Thursday, head coach Hubert Davis announced that Wilson could return to action on Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor.

“He has been doing individual workouts, and since we played on Tuesday, we didn’t have practice yesterday,” Davis said. “We’ll practice today. He’ll do more today. But other than that, I don’t have any other additional information.”

North Carolina's Chances Without Wilson

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have gone 5-1 in games without the freshman phenom, since he suffered a fractured hand against Miami on Feb. 10, but there was hope that he would return to the lineup ahead of the conference tournament, which he was on track to accomplish.

While North Carolina's track record without Wilson is impressive, it could be thoroughly exposed against Duke on Saturday, potentially foreshadowing its fate in the conference and NCAA tournaments.

Wilson has been instrumental for the Tar Heels this season, but now they will be entering the tournament not at full strength, and it will prove costly at some point. Wilson's imminent return had North Carolina positioned to be a dark horse in the NCAA tournament, but now that he is officially out for the rest of the season, the Tar Heels' ceiling is the Sweet 16, and that is contingent on who they draw on Selection Sunday.