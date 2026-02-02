3 Encouraging Signs in North Carolina's Win Over Georgia Tech

The North Carolina Tar Heels dominated from start to finish in their 91-75 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. It was resounding result for the Tar Heels, who ended January on a three-game winning streak heading into Monday's contest against Syracuse at the Dean E. Smith Center.

February will be monumental for North Carolina, which has gained significant momentum heading into the final two months of the season.

That being said, here are a couple of encouraging signs from the Tar Heels' impressive win over Georgia Tech.

Limiting Turnovers and Creating Points Off Turnovers

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jalen Haralson (10) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.

For the second consecutive game, North Carolina committed fewer than five turnovers, which has been a potential product of head coach Hubert Davis deploying a three-guard starting lineup. The Tar Heels totaled four turnovers against Virginia last weekend. Against the Yellow Jackets, North Carolina committed only two turnovers.

The low turnover rate led to the Tar Heels winning the points-off-turnovers battle 18-0 on Saturday, which Davis highlighted during this postgame press conference.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) goes for a layup against Stanford Cardinal forward Oskar Giltay (15) in the first half at Maples Pavilion.

“That was huge for us defensively against Georgia Tech," Davis said. "I mean, their number one way to score is in transition, whether it’s threes or being able to attack the basket, get to the free throw line, make layups and dunks, and so one of the things that I told them is, in transition, the great thing about it is it’s all dictated by us. If you make shots, take good shots, take care of the basketball, get to the offensive glass, get to the free throw line, you’re never in transition defense.”

If that trend continues, North Carolina could be a legitimate contender for the national championship in March Madness.

Offensive Rebounding

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) grabs a rebound as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.

It has been peculiar to see the Tar Heels outmatched on the glass in recent outings, with Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson averaging more than nine rebounds per game. However, the Tar Heels were able to take advantage of their size against Georgia Tech. While it wasn't by an overwhelming margin, North Carolina outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 39-38, including 14-9 in the offensive rebounding department.

This is more about limiting Georgia Tech to nine offensive rebounds, as the Tar Heels have been susceptible in allowing second-chance opportunities at an alarming rate. Davis will be hoping that his team has finally turned a corner when it comes to rebounding.

Improved Depth

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Logan Imes (2) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.

Luka Bogavac and Jarin Stevenson have firmly established themselves as the two best players off the bench, especially the overseas transfer. Bogavac produced 16 points while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

In general, although not every player on the bench produces consistent scoring, having the ability to rotate through Bogavac, Stevenson, Kyan Evans, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High could be essential down the road.

For more North Carolina analysis, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !