North Carolina Tar Heels big man Henri Veesaar has made quite the impact on the team this season, establishing himself as one of the top transfers in the country.

The junior center from Estonia transferred to UNC this past offseason after spending two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats. Veesaar saw a jump in playing time and production from his freshman to sophomore season in Tucson, going from 2.4 points per game in just 7.1 minutes of action as a freshman to 9.4 points per game in 20 minutes of action as a sophomore.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots a three point shot as Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now with the Tar Heels, Veesaar has blossomed into a star, averaging 16.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 61 percent from the floor, and 41 percent from three-point range. Hubert Davis and his staff deserve credit for finding a big man with some untapped potential in the transfer portal and turning him into one of their best players in such a short time.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates with Arizona Wildcats forward Trey Townsend (4) after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

UNC’s Transfers

Along with Veesaar, the Tar Heels also brought in high-impact transfers such as Jarin Stevenson, Kyan Evans, and Jonathan Powell. All of these players have been a big reason why UNC sits 24-6 overall and 12-5 in ACC play.

Veesaar has paired with frontcourt running mate Caleb Wilson to create one of the best frontcourts in the entire country this season. Wilson is averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while also averaging over a steal and a block on defense. Wilson’s talent, despite being just a freshman, and Veesaar’s experience have given the Tar Heels a dynamic one-two punch to lead the way.

Veesaar has scored in double-figures in every game he has played in except one, and has racked up 13 double-doubles on the season as well.

UNC Without Wilson

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts after a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson has missed the team’s previous six games due to a hand injury, and Vessaar has done a solid job holding down the fort, with his best performance being a 26-point, seven-rebound outing in a win over Virginia Tech on Feb. 28. In the time that Wilson has missed, the Tar Heels have gone 5-1 in his absence, with Veesaar being a major catalyst as to why.

The Tar Heels will go into the NCAA Tournament as a potential sleeper to go on a deep run. With the talent it has on the roster, UNC can’t be counted out as a dangerous team in the tournament.