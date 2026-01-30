3 Georgia Tech Weapons That Could Give UNC Trouble

North Carolina will go head-to-head against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. The Tar Heels will look to continue the win streak to three games in a row.

UNC is coming off a great comeback win versus Virginia. This could be a trap game for the Tar Heels, so they will have to stay focused to avoid getting upset.

Here are three Georgia Tech players who can give UNC problems.

Kowacie Reeves Jr., forward

Kowacie Reeves Jr. has taken a massive leap this year, going from nine to just under 16 points a game. Reeves has been excellent since the beginning of December. He has had seven 20-point games in that time period.

Reeves averages 15.9 points on 45% shooting this season. He has been struggling recently from the 3-point line. Reeves is 9-34 from beyond the arc since the new year started.

The Tar Heels have struggled against players like Reeves. Depending on how head coach Hubert Davis handles the starting lineup, Caleb Wilson may have to take on the defensive challenge against Reeves. Wilson’s length and athleticism could cause problems for Reeves.

Baye Ndongo, forward

Baye Ndongo is a junior forward who has spent all three years with the Yellow Jackets. He is averaging 11.5 points and eight rebounds on the season. Ndongo has recorded three double-doubles and has dominated the boards.

Ndongo can be a huge asset against UNC due to his size and rebounding. Wilson and Henri Veesaar combined for just one rebound in the first half against the Cavaliers in their last game. Ndongo has grabbed nine or more rebounds in his last three games.

Veesaar and Ndongo will have a battle in the paint down low, and it could be the deciding factor in the outcome of the game. Ndongo does have some problems with getting in foul trouble, which could be a huge advantage in UNC’s favor.

Lamar Washington, guard

Lamar Washington is a senior transfer from Pacific, where he averaged 13.5 points per game. Washington is a stat sheet stuffer, as he averages 11.7 points, five rebounds and six assists. His one downfall is that he has a turnover issue. He has turned the ball over four or more times in his last four out of five games.

Opposing guards have famously destroyed the Tar Heels this season. Washington’s ability to get downhill and attack could cause a major headache for UNC. Seth Trimble, Derek Dixon and Jaydon Young will have their hands full with Washington.

