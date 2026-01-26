Wilson Eyes UNC History, UNC Eyes Potential Mingo News

North Carolina is coming off one of its best weeks of the season. After a slow start to the new year, the Tar Heels have turned it around and are on the right track.

Now the Tar Heels move on and look to keep the momentum they built last week.

Let’s take a look at the week for UNC.

Will Dylan Mingo announce his commitment?

Five-star recruit Dylan Mingo delayed his commitment announcement, which was great news for the Tar Heels. This gave UNC time to turn the season around, which they did, just that with wins over Notre Dame and Virginia.

Currently, Mingo has not yet announced a date for his commitment, but that does not mean he will not set a date throughout the week. His final four teams are Penn State, Baylor, Washington and the Tar Heels.

UNC has put itself in a great spot to be able to get Mingo; they just have to play the waiting game. Mingo in Chapel Hill would be electric and a great passing of the torch from Caleb Wilson to Mingo.

UNC take on Georgia Tech

The Tar Heels have a whole week off and only play one game this week, which is not until Saturday, Jan. 31. UNC will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on Georgia Tech at McCamish Pavilion.

This is set up to be a trap game for the Tar Heels, so UNC has to remain focused and get the job done. The Tar Heels just knocked off No. 14 Virginia, but they cannot overlook the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets are just 2-5 in ACC play and 11-9 overall. They have lost four of their last five games. The defense for the Yellow Jackets has been suspect as of late, so UNC must take advantage and fire on all cylinders.

If the Tar Heels play like they have played the last two games, then they should walk away with the victory.

Caleb Wilson history maker

There could be a historic record broken this week, thanks to the star freshman Wilson. He tied Tyler Hansbrough with the most 20-point games as a freshman at UNC. Wilson tied the record just 20 games into the season.

It has been an exceptional season for Wilson, and he is on the doorstep of UNC history. Wilson could very well break the record this Saturday against the Yellow Jackets. This could be two great weeks in a row for UNC if they take care of business.

