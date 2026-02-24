Social Media Reacts to UNC's Massive win Over No. 24 Louisville

North Carolina knocked off No. 24-ranked Louisville 77-74 in a competitive top-25 matchup. This is a massive victory for the Tar Heels, as they set themselves up nicely whenever their star Caleb Wilson returns from injury.

The top four seeds in the ACC receive a double bye in the ACC Tournament, and this win puts the Tar Heels right where they need to be to compete for a top-four seed in the conference. UNC is back to winning ways, as it has now won two games in a row since Henri Veesaar got back from his injury.

Here are the best social media reactions from UNC versus Louisville.

Fast paced 1st half

Imagine if Seth was this aggressive every game — Armandoavenue (@Armandoavenu3) February 24, 2026

Both of these teams like to get up and down the court, and they did just that in the first half. It was a back-and-forth first five minutes, and both teams were setting the tone for the rest of the night.

The Cardinals started to pull away a little when they knocked down four 3-pointers in two minutes. They like to get up as many 3s as they can, and it was working to start the game. Once the Cards cooled down a little, UNC stormed back thanks to Veesaar and Zayden High .

This half of basketball will likely be the determining factor between a 6 seed or a 5 or 4 seed. Lock in fellas — William McCallister (@WilliamMcCall_) February 24, 2026

Each team refused to give up, which resulted in a fantastic back-and-forth half between two top-25 teams in the nation. UNC led the Cardinals at the half, 39-38. Seth Trimble set his first-half career high with 16 points, and Mikel Brown Jr. led the Cards with 13 points.

Louisville lived and died by the 3

THIS Carolina team can go places…..



And then add that guy in blue on the bench?



👀 — Tommy Ashley (@TAshleyIC) February 24, 2026

The Cardinals lived and died by the 3 against UNC. That is their identity, and they stayed true to it throughout the game. The Cards took a 23-13 lead early on due to a barrage of 3-pointers. The scary part was that five different players hit a 3 in the first half for the Cardinals.

Brown was 3 of 7 from downtown at the half, and J’vonne Hadley was 2 of 3. Where they went downhill was the duo of Ryan Conwell and Isaac McKneely was 1 of 9 from beyond the arc going into the locker room. As a team, the Cards were 8 of 21 from 3 at halftime.

Caleb Wilson (hand) of @UNC_Basketball expects to be back for the Duke game March 7, per Dave O’Brien of ESPN — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) February 24, 2026

The Cardinals continued to launch from deep in the second half, and it ended up biting them. They went 6 of 18 from downtown in the half, which let UNC play its game down low and not get rushed.

UNC dominated in the paint

This is going to be a great test of UNC's ability to put a team away. Flex the killer mindset.



Up 16, right into a 7-0 run by Louisville. Plenty of time left on the clock. UNC's offense has stalled. — Ross Martin (@RossMartinNC) February 24, 2026

The Tar Heels stuck to their guns and did not get phased by the number of 3-pointers from the Cardinals. This led to UNC dominating the paint, especially Trimble and Veesaar. Trimble got whatever he wanted all game due to beating his man off the dribble and finishing strong in the paint. He finished the game with a career-high 30 points.

Veesaar continued to dominate after returning from injury, as he finished with 12 points. He was by far the most talented player in the game down low and sparked UNC through the first half.

Through 25 minutes, this may be the best game UNC has played all season, with or without Caleb Wilson. — Greg Barnes (@GSBarnes23) February 24, 2026

UNC outscored the Cardinals 40-24 in the paint. The Cards like to shoot threes, so the Tar Heels combated that with dominance down low. This gameplan ultimatley led to UNC getting a huge win over the Cardinals.

Seth Trimble has been ridiculous tonight.



Has 22 points with 13:36 left as North Carolina has pulled away from Louisville, 56-40.



Louisville, which jumped out to an early 23-13 lead, started the second half missing its first 10 shots. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 24, 2026