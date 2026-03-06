NBA Scouts' View of Caleb Wilson is Correct

The 2025 college basketball regular season is coming to an end this weekend, which signals the beginning of conference tournaments, which lead into March Madness.

This season has been a special one, as the freshman talent is elite , and it is apparent when analyzing the upcoming draft class. The first 15 picks could all be freshmen, which speaks to the depth and overwhelming talent of young players in college basketball.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Two of those players are North Carolina Tar Heels' forward Caleb Wilson and Duke Blue Devils' forward Cameron Boozer. Both players have been monumental in their respective teams' success, as each freshman is averaging more than 19 points per game. Wilson has missed the last three weeks with a fractured wrist, which has opened the door for Boozer to steal the headlines.

While each player is viewed to be a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the discourse of which player should be drafted before the other is a polarizing topic.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts with guard Isaiah Evans (3) and guard Caleb Foster (1) after being fouled during the first half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While Boozer is more refined, averaging 22.6 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three-point range, Wilson's untapped potential is more intriguing for NBA scouts, according to ESPN's Jeremy Woo.

Wilson Viewed as Better Prospect Than Boozer

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) goes up for a dunk against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Some NBA evaluators rate Wilson ahead of Boozer based on those potential upside outcomes, valuing how his vertical explosiveness and shot blocking could translate into two-way impact," Woo stated.

'"Boozer is the far more polished player, but a team looking to build a more athletic, defensively versatile frontline could look at Wilson and take a chance on his development."

Boozer's Defense is a Question Mark at the Next Level

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) guards NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"Boozer's offensive acumen is unquestionable, where he projects as a versatile, high-impact operator out of the box," Woo elaborated.

"The holdup for NBA evaluators has been the physical component of his game, as he lacks explosiveness, doesn't protect the rim at a high level and often struggles to get out onto shooters because of his foot speed -- things that tend to get targeted in the NBA postseason."

Overall Thoughts

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Boozer possesses an extremely high floor, but his ceiling is not much higher. The 6-foot-9, 249-pound forward should be incredibly productive at the next level, but when a team is picking inside the top five, it wants a player who can transform a franchise. While Boozer's numbers speak for themselves, it is difficult to see the star freshman as the best player on an NBA roster.

Meanwhile, Wilson is averaging 19 and 10 without a reliable three-point shot. However, he has demonstrated elite shot-making ability, especially in the mid-range. Both players can also pass, but Wilson's athleticism and ability to defend on the perimeter make him a more compelling option for teams picking at the top of the board.