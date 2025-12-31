North Carolina Overcomes Slow Start in Win Over Florida State
The North Carolina Tar Heels opened up their conference play against the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.
At 12-1, the Tar Heels were striving to win their sixth consecutive game and going undefeated in December. Meanwhile, Florida State limped into the contest with a 7-6 record, looking to build momentum for the rest of the season.
Here is how the contest played out between two teams going in opposite directions.
First Half
North Carolina did not replicate the type of start it produced against East Carolina last Monday. In the first five minutes of the game, the Tar Heels went 1-of-8 from the field. Luckily, the Seminoles were also poor out of the gates, shooting 2-of-7. Florida State would enter the first media timeout with a 5-3 lead.
After falling behind 7-3, North Carolina would orchestrate a quick 15-5 run, led by Caleb Wilson, who recorded seven points, three rebounds, and one assist during that stretch. The Tar Heels would lead 18-12 with 10:56 remaining.
Wilson would continue to dominate, with 11 points, eight rebounds, and one assist at the under-eight timeout, leading North Carolina to a 22-20 advantage.
Kyan Evans chose a good time to have a strong start, hitting three shots from beyond the arc, playing a major role in the Tar Heels possessing a 33-25 lead with 3:51 remaining. North Carolina's defense was suffocating and led to 11 fast-break points.
Despite starting the game poorly from the field, North Carolina would recover and hold a 40-34 lead at halftime. The Tar Heels were led by a three-headed attack of Wilson (14 points), Seth Trimble (10 points), and Evans (nine points). Meanwhile Veesaar recorded zero points, five rebounds, and one assist while attempting one shot.
Second Half
It must be a mental thing with the Tar Heels, as they opened up the second half by shooting 3-of-10 from the field. That allowed the Seminoles cut North Carolina's lead to 46-43 with 15:09 remaining.
Wilson's ability to score at will opened up the entire floor, leading to space along the perimeter for Evans and Jonathan Powell. The Tar Heels lead 58-46 with 11:48 left in the game.
A lack of concentration seemed to be creeping up for North Carolina, as it scored four points in the next four minutes. However, defensive stops and offensive rebounding prevented Florida State from taking advantage. The Tar Heels lead 62-49 with 7:58 remaining.
Florida State would create some life for itself, cutting the Tar Heels' lead to 69-59 with 3:58 remaining. North Carolina's careless passes allowed the Seminoles to have a fighter's chance in the final minutes of the game.
However, the Tar Heels' stifling defense took them over the finish line, and North Carolina would improve to 13-1 on the season.
Final: North Carolina 79, Florida State 66
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.