3 Takeaways from UNC's Painful Loss To Wolfpack

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered their second loss in three games, falling to the North Carolina State Wolfpack 82-58 at the Reynolds Coliseum on Tuesday night.

For the second consecutive game, the Tar Heels were without Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar , which proved to be too much to overcome for North Carolina. It is tough to fully grill the Tar Heels for their performance without their two best players, but it was an embarrassing shooting display by North Carolina.

With all of that being said, here are a few takeaways from the Tar Heels blowout defeat against the Wolfpack on Tuesday night.

Tuesday Night was True Test for How North Carolina Would Look Without Wilson and Veesaar

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the first half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

On Saturday, the Tar Heels dismantled the Pittsburgh Panthers, despite missing their two anchors in the frontcourt. However, that should have been taken with a grain of salt, as Pittsburgh has yet to win 10 games this season.

Against North Carolina State, the Tar Heels were thoroughly exposed with the frontcourt tandem, losing by 24 points and never posing as a threat to win that game. North Carolina was overly dependent on jacking up threes, which did not work in their favor. Veesaar could be back as soon as Saturday, but Wilson's timetable for return remains to be determined.

Three-Point Shooting was Abysmal

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Similarly to the loss against Miami last Tuesday, the Tar Heels backcourt was dreadful from the field last night. Against the Wolfpack, North Carolina shot 5-of-33 from three-point range. Seth Trimble, Derek Dixon , and Luka Bogavac combined to shoot 5-of-29 from the field, including 3-of-17 from beyond the arc.

North Carolina won the offensive rebounding battle, but it does not matter if it shoots that poorly from the field.

Turnovers Led to the Tar Heels' Downfall

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Paul McNeil Jr. (2) and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dive for the ball during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

North Carolina committed 12 turnovers, which led to 16 fast break points for the Wolfpack. North Carolina State beat the Tar Heels at their own game, as Quadir Copeland totaled 20 points, seven rebounds, six rebounds, and four steals while shooting 7-of-16 from the field.

North Carolina was physically outmatched and looked intimidated without Wilson and Veesaar in the rotation. Bogavac is one of the most frustrating players to watch because he constantly plays out of control and forces passes into tight areas when it is not necessary.

The Tar Heels cannot afford to commit double-digit turnovers without its starting frontcourt in the lineup.

