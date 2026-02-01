3 Takeaways From UNC’s Win Over Georgia Tech

Here is your piece corrected to AP style, with no shortening, no em dashes and your wording preserved except where factual or style corrections were required:

North Carolina moved to 17-4 overall after a victory over Georgia Tech. A rough middle of January has turned into a fantastic end of the month.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels are on a three-game winning streak and may have found their stride at the perfect time.

Here are three takeaways from UNC’s win vs. Georgia Tech.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Seth Trimble finds role

Seth Trimble has found his role within this UNC team. His struggles throughout the season were not entirely his fault, as he was dealing with a recovering injury and head coach Hubert Davis had him playing as a facilitator.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble can absolutely handle the ball and make plays, but he is not a true point guard. Now that Derek Dixon has been inserted into the starting lineup and has taken over the point guard role, Trimble can do what he does best.

Trimble’s strengths are on ball defense and putting the ball in the basket. He has scored 34 points across the last two games, and he looks like a totally different player with Dixon out there.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Henri Veesaar is a top player in the nation

Caleb Wilson is special, but everyone knows that. Henri Veesaar also deserves some hype after his phenomenal season so far. Wilson gets all of the spotlight, and rightfully so, but Veesaar contributes to the team just as much as Wilson does.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

The star center is averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds on 63% shooting from the field. Veesaar is a dominant force down low with his size and strength. He is a good fit next to Wilson, as they play off each other very well.

In stretches where the opposing team focuses on Wilson and forces him to give the ball up, Veesaar is right there to take the load on. Saturday’s game is the perfect example. The Yellow Jackets doubled Wilson in the first 10 minutes of the game. Veesaar stepped up and scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the first half alone. This one-two punch is special, and Veesaar is one of the most underrated players in the nation.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Jaydon Young will not get starter minutes

Jaydon Young may be in the starting lineup, but Davis has not shown that Young will play starter-level minutes. After hard work and determination, Young earned a spot in the starting five, but it has not been all that Young imagined.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Young has been a starter for three games now and has not eclipsed 14 minutes. In the past two games, he has been fighting just to get double-digit minutes. Davis liked Young enough to make him a starter, but not enough to play him like one.

This trend does not appear to change as long as the Tar Heels keep winning. Will Davis change the starting lineup, or will he continue to start Young?

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

