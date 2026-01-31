Social Media Reacts to UNC's Win Against Georgia Tech

Can’t understate how much this team's ceiling goes up if Luka Bogavac can really get it going in the second half of this season. Quiet 16 today, his highest points total since Nov. 18. He had 14 a week ago against UVA. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerNC) January 31, 2026

North Carolina took care of business and steamrolled Georgia Tech 91-75. The Tar Heels extended their winning streak to three games.

UNC did not fall for the trap game and held strong to pull off the win. The Tar Heels have now won two straight road games.

Caleb Wilson needs more touches and more shots. — Ross Martin (@RossMartinNC) January 31, 2026

UNC frontcourt dominated 1st half

Now 18-0 for #UNC in points off turnovers. Georgia Tech with 11 turnovers and Carolina still with only 2 and none in the 2nd half. Very impressive, especially on the road. https://t.co/HW0cJx2zbg — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) January 31, 2026

The Tar Heels' frontcourt dominated once again in the first half. Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson were taking turns based on the defense from the Yellow Jackets. The first 10 minutes of the game saw Wilson getting double-teamed on every possession.

The Yellow Jackets made it a point to not let Wilson beat them. Veesaar scored 11 points and controlled the paint with his strength and size. He did not just contribute to the scoring column. Veesaar had nine rebounds in the half.

Just a massive size advantage for Veesaar down low. He’s capitalizing on that edge after struggling in Charlottesville last weekend. — Greg Barnes (@GSBarnes23) January 31, 2026

Wilson's talent was finally on display once he found a sliver of space. He caught the Yellow Jackets lacking and knocked down an open corner 3-pointer, which gave him his first points of the game 13 minutes into the half.

Wilson did what he does best and got out running on the fast break. An acrobatic layup by Wilson got him going, and he followed that up with two fast-break dunks. After going 13 minutes without a bucket, Wilson finished the half with 14 points. The Tar Heels led 52-37 at the half.

Baye Ndongo season high

Baye Ndongo was the lone bright spot for the Yellow Jackets and gave UNC problems. He has had a solid season, averaging 11.5 points per game. Ndongo had an exceptional game and set his season high with 27 POINTS.

If this team gets somewhat consistent guard play out of Luka/Evans we’re a completely different team — HubertsBurner (@UNCballTalk) January 31, 2026

Ndongo has a quick first step for a forward of his size, and it showed throughout the game. He took Wilson and Veesaar off the dribble and finished in the paint. Ndongo ended the game 9-12 from the field and was the engine of the Yellow Jackets' offense.

UNC guards stepped up big time

Seth Trimble and Luka Bogavac helped the UNC frontcourt out and combined for 34 points. Wilson and Veesaar are pretty consistent game to game, but when the Tar Heels get this kind of production from the guards, they are a hard team to beat.

The Yellow Jackets doubled Wilson in the first half, which left Trimble and Bogavac wide open. Give credit to those two. They knocked down the shots and were a huge reason why UNC walked away with the win.

18-0 (!!) points off turnovers advantage for #UNC today. That's your game right there. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerNC) January 31, 2026

