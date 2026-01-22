Wilson Close to Breaking 2 UNC Records

North Carolina star Caleb Wilson is continuing his historic freshman season. Wilson may have just had his best overall game as a college player, and he still has the majority of conference play left.

Wilson is averaging just under 20 points and 10 rebounds on the season. He is projected to be a top-5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Wilson has had a historic season in Chapel Hill, but his season is not done yet.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Here is how Caleb Wilson is closing in on 2 UNC records.

Most 20-point games in UNC history

Wilson helped lead his team to a win last night against Notre Dame, which was a must-win game. So, UNC saving its season is definitely the main storyline. Wilson finished the game with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If you look at his stat line, you might say he had a good game, which he did. He accomplished something more than just a good game, though. That was his 13th 20-point game of the season, which got him one game closer to UNC history.

Tyler Hansbrough had 14 20-point games in the 2005-06 season. He averaged 19 points and four rebounds his freshman year at UNC. Wilson is currently on pace to blow that average out of the water.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

By the end of the month, Wilson could have the most 20-point games by a freshman in UNC history.

Highest rebound average in UNC history

The records do not stop there, as Wilson is on pace to break another one. During his freshman season at UNC, star forward Antawn Jamison averaged 9.7 rebounds, which, right now, is currently the most rebounds averaged by a freshman at UNC.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson is sitting at 10.6 rebounds a game, which yet again would put him in the history books in Chapel Hill. Wilson is not just having one of the greatest seasons in UNC history, but in NCAA history. Records are meant to be broken, and Wilson is doing just that.

All that is left now for Wilson to accomplish is postseason success. UNC has been slowly spiraling downward since the new year began. The Tar Heels' dominant victory over the Fighting Irish could be a turning point in the season, which could be a massive confidence boost.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If UNC can keep this play up, then it could be dancing in March. Combine multiple broken UNC records and postseason success, and Wilson could go down as one of the best players in UNC history.

For more North Carolina coverage click HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !