3 Top Quotes Heading into UNC-Stanford Matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels enter a pivotal matchup on Wednesday night against the Stanford Cardinal. North Carolina is coming off a win over the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons on Saturday.

There were several thoughts from that game that were portrayed after the contest and earlier this week. Here is what players and head coach Hubert Davis said that carry weight into Wednesday's contest.

Improving Defense

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Nate Calmese (1) drives to the basket with North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) defending during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

"In regard to our defense, there’s a number of things over the last couple of games that just have to get better," Davis said. "The first thing is just guarding the ball - pressure on the ball, whether it was off of ball screens, just allowing Wake Forest to get into the middle where they could make plays or throw it out for three. In the first half, I felt like our defense struggled transition-wise, even after made baskets, not getting picked up."

“Yeah, again, back to sustaining that level that allowed us to get the lead. It all started on the defensive end. We’re getting stops. We’re getting out in transition. That always leads to good offense for us, but that’s a part of our growth is we’ll get to that level, but can we sustain it?"



North Carolina Playing to its Strengths

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) seen on the court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

“Not just specifically for the perimeter group, I’ve been clear, consistency in areas," Davis said. "Before the game, I told them, this has got to be our personality. This is no other road or route. This is who we have to be. We have to be a consistent, good defensive team. It just is what it is. There’s no way around it."



“We have to be a very good rebounding team," Davis continued. "Our number one way to score is in transition. So, after a make, miss or turnover, we have to run because the numbers show that we’re most efficient in transition early in the offense. We have to execute. We’ve got to be in the right spots, we’ve got to set the right screens, we’ve got to come off at the right time - we have to execute."

Role Players Stepping Up

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) dribbles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

"It's good to see my guys get opportunities to score and get shots up and affect the game," Caleb Wilson said. "I feel that it's important that we have a deep roster. We are always trying to figure it out and as a team, all we have to do is try to be consistent."

"Obviously, Jaydon [Young] has been doing a great job in practice all year long," Henri Veesaar said. "He's been on a scout team and doing an incredible job there. With the games lately, he's been doing a great job showing his defensive potential. He's made us a winning impact. His aggressiveness and defense, pick and rolls and being able to knock down the three. That's so valuable for everybody."

"I mean, [Jaydon] Young was incredible," Seth Trimble said. "He stepped up when his name was called. He's been persevering all year, maybe not playing games, playing four minutes some games, but he knew that his opportunity was going to come. And, I mean, that was this right here was a product of the work that he's put in. He stepped up huge, and he made it happen."

