Social Media Reacts to UNC's Nail-Biting Win Over Wake
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels nearly coughed up a double-digit lead in the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but were able to hold on for an 87-84 win. It marked the program's 500th win at the Dean E. Smith Center
It should have never reached that point, but North Carolina's lack of concentration led to several easy baskets for Wake Forest. Here is how social media reacted to the Tar Heels 14th win of the season.
North Carolina's Dominant First Half
It had been a few games since the Tar Heels were able to impose their will on their opponent in the first half. That is exactly what North Carolina did, constructing a double-digit lead early on in the game. Star freshman forward Caleb Wilson nearly recorded a double-double in the opening 20 minutes.
Part of the reason North Carolina had struggled to take control early in the previous two games was because Henri Veesaar was uncharacteristically uninvolved in the offense. On Saturday night, the Arizona transfer opened up the game with five quick points, helping the Tar Heels take a 14-4 lead early in the contest.
Unexpected Bench Contributor
The Tar Heels' bench production has been a revolving door this season, as you never know where the scoring output will come from. On Saturday night, junior guard Jaydon Young was the leading scorer off the bench, totaling 12 points while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Sloppy Final 10 Minutes
North Carolina would take a 15-point lead with 11 minutes remaining in the game, but made one field goal in an eight-minute span, allowing Wake Forest to trim the Tar Heels' lead to one point. Lackadaisical passes and going through the motions nearly cost North Carolina the win.
North Carolina's Frontcourt Tandem
Saturday was another prime example of the Tar Heels proving that they have the best frontcourt duo in the nation with Wilson and Veesaar. The two big men combined for 47 points and 21 rebounds while collectively shooting 17-of-19 from the field. Veesaar would also knock down 2-of-3 shots from beyond the arc.
That tandem carried the Tar Heels to the win on Saturday, as the rest of the team accounted for 40 points, including Seth Trimble, who totaled 10 points, four assists, and three rebounds, while shooting 3-of-7 from the field.
Although the operation was not the cleanest towards the end of the game, the Tar Heels managed to find a way to win a game that they needed.
For more North Carolina coverage click HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.