The North Carolina Tar Heels nearly coughed up a double-digit lead in the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but were able to hold on for an 87-84 win. It marked the program's 500th win at the Dean E. Smith Center

It should have never reached that point, but North Carolina's lack of concentration led to several easy baskets for Wake Forest. Here is how social media reacted to the Tar Heels 14th win of the season.

North Carolina's Dominant First Half

It had been a few games since the Tar Heels were able to impose their will on their opponent in the first half. That is exactly what North Carolina did, constructing a double-digit lead early on in the game. Star freshman forward Caleb Wilson nearly recorded a double-double in the opening 20 minutes.

Tar Heels lead Wake Forest 29-17 at the under 8 timeout in first half.



Caleb Wilson appears on his way to starting another double-double streak, with 11 points (4-4 FG), 5 rebounds. — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) January 10, 2026

Caleb Wilson’s first half vs Wake 🔥



17 PTS

7-7 FG

9 REB

1 AST

1 STL

(And 3 ferocious dunks)pic.twitter.com/DlS2bcMdCC — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 10, 2026

Part of the reason North Carolina had struggled to take control early in the previous two games was because Henri Veesaar was uncharacteristically uninvolved in the offense. On Saturday night, the Arizona transfer opened up the game with five quick points, helping the Tar Heels take a 14-4 lead early in the contest.

Heels take a 49-38 advantage into the locker room at halftime.



Wilson has been unstoppable with 17 points on 7-7 shooting from the field. He also has pulled down nine boards.



Henri Veesaar is also have a strong performance with 11 points and 5 reb.



Jaydon Young has 8 pts. — TheCarolinaConcourse (@CarolinaCncrs) January 11, 2026

Unexpected Bench Contributor

The Tar Heels' bench production has been a revolving door this season, as you never know where the scoring output will come from. On Saturday night, junior guard Jaydon Young was the leading scorer off the bench, totaling 12 points while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Jaydon Young played better in those 2-3 minutes than Luka and Evans have the last 3 games 😭 — HubertsBurner (@UNCballTalk) January 10, 2026

Jaydon Young played aggressive today, he deserves more minutes and I think Powell can be productive with more time. Our offense has got to be better than pray Wilson and Veesaar can catch it around the basket and score! — TY FLAWSON (@Cpizzledakid) January 11, 2026

Sloppy Final 10 Minutes

North Carolina would take a 15-point lead with 11 minutes remaining in the game, but made one field goal in an eight-minute span, allowing Wake Forest to trim the Tar Heels' lead to one point. Lackadaisical passes and going through the motions nearly cost North Carolina the win.

Wake Forest's comeback falls short here in Chapel Hill tonight, the Deacs once again could not overcome the deficit in the rebounding column. Calmese's heave at the buzzer couldn't fall.



Juke Harris and Nate Calmese both had 28.



Wake Forest 84 North Carolina 87



FINAL — Griffin Lamphier (@GLamphierWFU) January 11, 2026

Nate Calmese. UNC timeout. One point game. pic.twitter.com/Y1o6cdVHW7 — Ryan (@RyanDontMiss) January 11, 2026

Carolina has seen Wake all but erase its 15-point lead.



The Heels are clinging to a 75-74 advantage with 4:03 left in the contest.



Juke Harris and Nate Calmese are torching UNC with a combined 46 points. — TheCarolinaConcourse (@CarolinaCncrs) January 11, 2026

North Carolina's Frontcourt Tandem

Saturday was another prime example of the Tar Heels proving that they have the best frontcourt duo in the nation with Wilson and Veesaar. The two big men combined for 47 points and 21 rebounds while collectively shooting 17-of-19 from the field. Veesaar would also knock down 2-of-3 shots from beyond the arc.

Caleb Wilson & Henri Veesaar on the same team: pic.twitter.com/lQO5wjMNgz — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) January 11, 2026

That tandem carried the Tar Heels to the win on Saturday, as the rest of the team accounted for 40 points, including Seth Trimble, who totaled 10 points, four assists, and three rebounds, while shooting 3-of-7 from the field.

North Carolina’s frontcourt duo of Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar vs Wake Forest:



47 PTS

21 REB

17-19 FG



This @UNC_Basketball duo is SPECIAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jTVdZVXrWc — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 11, 2026

Although the operation was not the cleanest towards the end of the game, the Tar Heels managed to find a way to win a game that they needed.

