4 Top Performances from North Carolina's Win Over Syracuse
The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Syracuse Orange 87-77 at the Dean E. Smith Center on Monday night. It was somewhat disappointing, as the Tar Heels constructed a 32-point lead midway through the second half before seeing it all crumble in the final minutes of the game. Syracuse found itself down by six points with 43 seconds remaining in the game.
Nevertheless, North Carolina deserved the result, but the ending of the game is certainly something head coach Hubert Davis will address this week during practices and film study.
With all that being said, here are who stood out for the Tar Heels in their comfortable, yet uncomfortable victory over Syracuse.
Caleb Wilson
Stat line: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal
For the fourth consecutive game and 16th time this season, the freshman forward scored 20 or more points in an outing. Wilson shot 6-of-14 from the field, which is disappointing when considering that he opened the game shooting 3-of-3. Regardless, Wilson has established himself as the best player on North Carolina, and his draft stock continues to rise and cement.
Henri Veesaar
Stat line: 17 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block
Veesaar recorded a double-double for the fourth time in five games, returning to his usual self after an uncharacteristic performance against Virginia last weekend. Since then, in two games, the Arizona transfer has totaled 37 points and 23 rebounds while shooting 15-of-26 from the field.
The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center has been a dominant force all season, and he will need to continue this level of play when North Carolina host Duke this weekend in a highly-anticipated matchup, consisting of two lottery picks in the upcoming draft - Wilson and Cameron Boozer.
Jonathan Powell
Stat line: 12 points and 1 rebound
It has been a while since Powell has made a considerable impact on the result of a game. The sophomore forward provided an extra boost off the bench, shooting 4-of-5 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.
Powell jumped to life in the first half with five points in a 30-second span. That opened the flood gates to a 12-3 run to close out the first half.
Luka Bogavac
Stat line: 10 points, 2 assists, and 1 rebound
It was a quiet night for Bogavac until he scored a quick eight points in a two-minute span that jumpstarted a run that opened up the aforementioned 32-point lead. The overseas transfer has now scored double-digit points in three straight games.
