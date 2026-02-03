4 Top Performances from North Carolina's Win Over Syracuse

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Syracuse Orange 87-77 at the Dean E. Smith Center on Monday night. It was somewhat disappointing, as the Tar Heels constructed a 32-point lead midway through the second half before seeing it all crumble in the final minutes of the game. Syracuse found itself down by six points with 43 seconds remaining in the game.

Nevertheless, North Carolina deserved the result, but the ending of the game is certainly something head coach Hubert Davis will address this week during practices and film study.

With all that being said, here are who stood out for the Tar Heels in their comfortable, yet uncomfortable victory over Syracuse .

Caleb Wilson

Stat line: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) passes the ball as Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

For the fourth consecutive game and 16th time this season, the freshman forward scored 20 or more points in an outing. Wilson shot 6-of-14 from the field, which is disappointing when considering that he opened the game shooting 3-of-3. Regardless, Wilson has established himself as the best player on North Carolina, and his draft stock continues to rise and cement.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 17 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Nate Kingz (4) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar recorded a double-double for the fourth time in five games, returning to his usual self after an uncharacteristic performance against Virginia last weekend. Since then, in two games, the Arizona transfer has totaled 37 points and 23 rebounds while shooting 15-of-26 from the field.

The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center has been a dominant force all season, and he will need to continue this level of play when North Carolina host Duke this weekend in a highly-anticipated matchup, consisting of two lottery picks in the upcoming draft - Wilson and Cameron Boozer.

Jonathan Powell

Stat line: 12 points and 1 rebound

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It has been a while since Powell has made a considerable impact on the result of a game. The sophomore forward provided an extra boost off the bench, shooting 4-of-5 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Powell jumped to life in the first half with five points in a 30-second span. That opened the flood gates to a 12-3 run to close out the first half.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 10 points, 2 assists, and 1 rebound

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as Syracuse Orange guard Nate Kingz (4) and forward Donnie Freeman (1) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It was a quiet night for Bogavac until he scored a quick eight points in a two-minute span that jumpstarted a run that opened up the aforementioned 32-point lead. The overseas transfer has now scored double-digit points in three straight games.

