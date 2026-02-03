North Carolina's Defense Fuels Win Over Syracuse

After moving up to No. 14 in the latest college basketball AP Poll Rankings, the North Carolina Tar Heels looked to prove themselves in a matchup against the Syracuse Orange at Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

North Carolina looked to extend its winning streak to four games. Here is how the Tar Heels-Orange contest played out on Monday night.

First Half

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Both teams were allergic to offense, as North Carolina led 4-2 heading into the under-16 timeout. During that stretch, the Tar Heels shot 2-of-6 from the field, while the Orange were 1-of-6 in the shooting department.

It was much of the same in the next four minutes, as both teams combined to make five shots during that span. North Carolina's freshman forward Caleb Wilson was the only player accurately depicting his game, totaling six points, two rebounds, and one steal while shooting 3-of-3 from the field. The Tar Heels led 12-8 with 11:29 on the clock.

North Carolina would orchestrate a 13-6 run, building a 25-14 lead heading into the under-eight timeout. Jonathan Powell provided an energy boost off the bench, scoring five quick points in a 30-second span. The Tar Heels looked primed to take over and take a double-digit lead into halftime.

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Nate Kingz (4) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Syracuse would respond by hitting seven straight shots, trimming North Carolina's lead to 34-29 with 2:42 remaining in the first half. Forward Donnie Freeman was giving the Tar Heels all they could handle, totaling 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 5-of-8 from the field.

The Tar Heels closed out the first half on a 12-3 run, taking a 46-32 lead into halftime. Wilson led North Carolina with 13 points while shooting 4-of-7 from the field. As for the Orange, Freeman was keeping them afloat, recording 18 points and seven rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.

Second Half

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) passes the ball as Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson opened the second half exclusively looking for his shot, drawing several fouls and reaching the foul line over and over again. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward scored six of the Tar Heels' first 10 points in the second half. North Carolina would lead 56-38 with 15:53 remaining in the game.

It did not take long for the Tar Heels to lock down their fourth consecutive win, as their lead ballooned to 69-40 with 11:33 left in the contest. Luka Bogavac was a major reason for this development, scoring eight points in a two-minute span.

After taking a 32-point lead, the Tar Heels saw their lead shrink to 82-75 with just over a minute left in the game. In what was supposed to be a comfortable win, swiftly turned into a battle in the final minutes of the game.

Final: North Carolina 87, Syracuse 77

