Big Powell Reflects on Big UNC Performance Against Syracuse

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Syracuse Orange 87-77 on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, improving their record to 18-4, while extending their winning streak to four games.

There was a stretch last month, when the Tar Heels looked lost and completely out of its depth, but head coach Hubert Davis adjusted his approach relying more on his bench to alleviate pressure off of Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar.

That included incorporating forward Jonathan Powell into the rotation, giving the sophomore extended minutes. The 6-foot-5, 189-pound forward has been up and down since earning an expanded role, but Monday was arguably his best outing of the season.

In the win over Syracuse, Powell totaled 12 points while shooting 4-of-5 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Powell spoke on his performance and the mentality of the team.

Powell's Thoughts

It was a roller coaster of emotions for the Tar Heels, who led by 32 points midway through the second half, seemingly coasting to a dominant win. However, North Carolina let its foot off the gas , allowing Syracuse to trim the deficit to six points with just over 40 seconds left in the game. Powell discussed the mentality levels of the players throughout the game.

"It was more mental than anything," Powell said. "We need to have a mindset that no matter how much we are up, we have to stay consistent and focus on the little things that we did to get that lead in the first place."

The Tar Heels' depth has developed into a strength for the team. The sophomore forward explained the importance of that.

"I think that everybody on the team is capable of going out there and scoring double digits," Powell said. "It just depends on whose night it is and really staying true to that. I think we stay together as a team and not worry about who scores this and who scores that. And I think that our team can really go far."

Winning as many games as possible during this stretch was monumental for North Carolina, as it hosts Duke on Saturday. Powell shared his thoughts on the significance of the rivalry.

"I'm looking forward to it," Powell said. "It's my first. I mean, I've always watched on TV. Always heard it since I was little. So being blessed with this opportunity to be on this team and to go out there and to compete with my guys, I'm ready."

