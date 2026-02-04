Why Davis Credits Tar Heels’ Depth for Winning Ways
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Syracuse Orange 87-77 on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, improving their record to 18-4.
It was another example of North Carolina's depth playing a pivotal role in the Tar Heels' victory against Syracuse.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis detailed what factors led to North Carolina's wire-to-wire victory.
Davis' Thoughts
- "I thought Luka [Bogavac] was really good defensively," Davis said. " [He] did a really nice job defending, trying to help out rebounding the basketball. He was getting to the offensive glass and didn't get any offensive rebounds, but he went. That's something that is a job and a requirement of our wing players to get to the offensive glass.
Bogavac finished with 10 points while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, including making his lone three-point attempt.
- "Just had a real nice rhythm and pace on the offensive end," Davis continued. "Being able to shoot the ball, and his ability to pass is real. He's in a nice rhythm right now, and I'm really happy with his play."
Jonathan Powell was impressive on Monday night, recording 12 points while shooting 4-of-5 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Davis shared his thoughts on the forward's performance.
- "Jonathan [Powell], I thought, did a really nice job for us," Davis said. "Obviously, his ability to be able to shoot the basketball was good, but he's a big guard, physical, competitive. In our switches, he can guard one through four. He does a really nice job rebounding. He even led us in rebounding at Virginia. He can do a number of different things and impact winning in a number of different areas. I thought he played really well tonight."
The Tar Heels end of the first half was impressive, and Powell was a driving force of that, scoring five quick points in a 30-second span. The 55-year-old head coach explained how that stretch illustrated the roster's development.
- "I think there's growth there, in ending halves the right way and coming out in the second half and raising that level," Davis said. "I think that's something that we have grown from, say at the beginning of the year, that's something that we're improving."
- "The consistency to put 40 minutes together, I know it's not realistic, but I'm going for perfection and hope we can get somewhere close to that," Davis continued. "I thought the way that we played to end the first half and the way that we started the second half was some of our best basketball."
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.