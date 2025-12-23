North Carolina Breeze Past East Carolina in Blowout Win

Coming off a 71-70 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes over the weekend, the North Carolina Tar Heels look to maintain that momentum against East Carolina.

With conference play opening next Tuesday, the Tar Heels have one last opportunity to solidify their rotations and schematics before the ACC guantlet begins.

Here is how North Carolina-East Carolina played out on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

First Half

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) gets doubled by East Carolina Pirates center Giovanni Emejuru (7) and guard Isaiah Mbeng (2) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' combination of speed in transition, defense, and size in the frontcourt overwhelmed the Pirates in the first five minutes of the game. North Carolina constructed an early 10-2 lead, with Luka Bogavac leading the team with five points. East Carolina had yet to record a made field goal up to this point, shooting 0-of-7 from the field, including 0-of-2 from three-point range.

It only got worse for the Pirates, as the Tar Heels continued to dominate the boards, which led to quick points in transition. North Carolina leads 19-6 with 10:59 remaining in the first half.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) and center Henri Veesaar (13) double team East Carolina Pirates guard Tybo Bailey (4) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

With seven different players with points, the Tar Heels' lead ballooned to 29-12 with a little over eight minutes remaining. As mentioned, it has been a well-balanced attack for North Carolina.

The margin did not change, as the Tar Heels would lead 39-22 with 3:35 remaining in the half.

Heading into halftime, North Carolina leads 49-26, with Seth Trimble , Caleb Wilson, and Henri Veesaar combining for 32 points and 13 rebounds.

Second Half

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tybo Bailey (4) drives on North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels left right where they left off to close out the first half, with Bogavac and Veesaar each hitting a three. North Carolina would lead 57-28 heading into the under-16-minute timeout.

Things were really getting out of hand for the Pirates, as the Tar Heels orchestrated an 18-6 run to open up the second half. With 12:26 remaining in the game, North Carolina would lead 67-32. The Tar Heels had four players in double digits at this point of the game.

North Carolina's offensive onslaught continued to cut East Carolina apart. With 7:36 remaining and the Tar Heels leading 79-41, Wilson and Veesaar each had recorded double-doubles. At this point in the game, Wilson had 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Veesaar had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Corey Caulker (5) passes away from North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Both players would exit the game shortly after, ending their night. The Tar Heels would empty their bench and allow players to develop. It was an overall easy night for North Carolina, and the astronomical lead allows the starters to rest ahead of next week's game against Florida State.

Final: North Carolina 99, East Carolina 51

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !