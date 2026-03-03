Predictions for North Carolina’s Top Performances Against Clemson
Despite being without Caleb Wilson for the last five games, the North Carolina Tar Heels are 4-1 during his absence. The Tar Heels will look to improve their record to 5-1 without the freshman phenom when they host the Clemson Tigers at the Dean E. Smith Center on Tuesday night, which is also senior night. North Carolina is also looking to cement an undefeated record at home this season with a win.
The Tar Heels' success over the last few weeks has been quite impressive, considering the circumstances they have dealt with during that time. With Wilson out again on Tuesday, here are predictions for which of North Carolina's players will produce standout performances.
Henri Veesaar
Stat line prediction: 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks
The Arizona transfer is coming off a 26-point performance against Virginia Tech, which was a career high in points for the junior center. Veesaar could have a tougher time producing an outing that replicates Saturday's output, as Clemson's defense is physical and quietly one of the strongest units in the nation.
However, Veesaar's ability to score at all three levels, shooting 61 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc, can create massive issues for the Tigers. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center is a safe bet to score at least 15 points on Tuesday night.
Seth Trimble
Stat line prediction: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal
Trimble will be playing his final career game at the Dean E. Smith Center on Tuesday night, and he enters the contest on a heater. The senior guard has compiled 50 points over the last two games while shooting 18-of-34 from the field and 12-of-19 from the free throw line over that span.
Ever since the second half of the Syracuse game, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard has operated with an ultra-aggressive mindset. Trimble has taken control of the team with Wilson out of the rotation, and it has raised the level of the rest of the roster.
Zayden High
Stat line prediction: 12 points and 8 rebounds
High has been a pleasant surprise for the Tar Heels since Wilson exited the rotation with a fractured hand last month. The sophomore forward has scored double digits in three of five games since being elevated into the rotation.
The 6-foot-9, 229-pound forward can continue to provide an extra boost off the bench in an interesting matchup against Clemson.
