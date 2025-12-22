Henri Veesaar Talks Tar Heels' Win Over Ohio State

Coming out with a win on Saturday against Ohio State was crucial for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who had struggled in stretches the last two outings.

North Carolina went through ebbs and flows throughout the game, including an 11-point blown lead in the second half. Nonetheless, the Tar Heels were able to overcome all those struggles , defeating the Buckeyes 71-70.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar was crucial in the first half, keeping North Carolina afloat, with 12 points and eight rebounds. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center finished the game with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-5 from three-point range.

While speaking to the media during his postgame press conference, Veesaar spoke on North Carolina's nail-biting victory.

Veesaar's Thoughts

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) boxes out Ohio State Buckeyes forward Brandon Noel (14) in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I feel like as a team as a whole. We had been in those situations so many times in practice," Veesaar said. "Like down eight, but this time had a lead, so like them just (indiscernible) we just need to win by one, and that’s what we did. Just getting stop by stop, trying to make the game as short as possible, get in position a little longer, and then just win the game play-by-play."

Seth Trimble returned to the lineup after missing the previous nine games. Veesaar spoke on the senior guard's impact in the Tar Heels win.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I thought definitely having such a big presence on our guards, like we barely have to do anything as bigs on the ball screen and just flies through it," Veesaar said. "He’s so handsy. He kind of makes those plays, and then on offense he runs like — we have so many more transition points just because of him running and like fast break points, lay-ups. I think he had four points in doubles today, and those are huge for us because they’re huge momentum plays."

"I think he just plays with effort, but he’s a freak athlete," Veesaar continued. "He’s the fastest guy on the team. He has the biggest vert on the team, so the way he runs the floor, there’s not many guys that keep up with him."

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"To see Seth make those shots means a lot," Veesaar said. "Just being able to know — because like over the summer we were all the time working in the gym together and shooting, and like just I feel like all of us told him every time, anybody goes under, wherever he is, he’s got to shoot it."

"There can’t be any confidence issues or anything," Veesaar explained. "Just every time everybody believes in him to make it, and today he showed his shooting those threes were huge momentum boosts for us any time he made those."

