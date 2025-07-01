North Carolina Athletics To Undergo Changes At The Top
The winds of change are swirling at the University of North Carolina.
Tar Heels athletic director Bubba Cunningham, who is in his 14th year in the position, will step down in the summer of 2026. He will be relegated to a role as senior advisor to Chancellor Lee Roberts. He will also assist the new athletic director in an advisory capacity,
Once Cunningham steps down, RFK Racing President Steve Nemark will take over as the new director. Newmark will transition into the position as he was hired as executive associate athletic director for the 2025-26 fiscal year.
The move is being made so the school can adjust to the new modern era of college athletics. The school will have to become compliant with the material terms of the House settlement and there will be decisions to be made with regard to revenue sharing among the various sports.
Cunningham has agreed to a two-year contract extension through July 2029. In the interim, Newmark will be focusing on "revenue-driving initiatives" for UNC's football and basketball programs, according to a release issued on the school's website.
"As part of my last contract extension, I committed to working with University leadership on a succession plan that would positively position Carolina Athletics and our 28 teams for the future," said Cunningham "I appreciate the opportunity to extend my contract and enhance my role in a way that will allow me to continue to support our outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff as we transition and navigate the changing athletics landscape. I am excited for the future."
Newmark is no stranger to collegiate athletics. Newmark served on the advisory committee that assisted in hiring eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick as Carolina's head football coach,
Newmark also represented the Southeastern Conference in various projects throughout the last 20 years and helped bring the conference to the forefront of collegiate athletics.
The University of Virginia law graduate also represented the NCAA during the negotiation of its mega deal with CBS and Turner Broadcasting for the media rights of the NCAA Tournament in 2010. The deal was rumored to be worth $10.8 billion.
Newmark has been president of Roush, Fenway, Keselowski Racing (RFK) since 2010. RFK has become one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history.
"Like many passionate Tar Heel fans, avidly following UNC Athletics has represented a special and unique bond with my family and friends since childhood, and I recognize the role it serves for the University, alumni, community and broader fanbase," Newmark said in the school's release.
"I look forward to working with Bubba and the entire Tar Heel Nation to continue to elevate UNC's status as a premier brand in college sports with top-tier programs across the board, and with student-athletes who represent North Carolina's flagship institution with class on and off their respective playing fields," Newmark said. "With collegiate athletics undergoing massive changes at all levels, UNC is well positioned to take advantage of the new landscape."
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!