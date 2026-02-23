Coach Praises North Carolina’s Frontcourt in Latest Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Syracuse Orange 77-64 on Saturday afternoon, picking up a much-needed win after a rough 10-day stretch that included Caleb Wilson suffering a hand fracture and the team losing two games.

Center Henri Veesaar had also missed the last two game with a lower extremity injury, but he was back in the starting lineup and led the team with 19 points. Additionally, Zayden High, who had been elevated into the starting lineup in their absence, totaled nine points and 11 rebounds.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted both players' performances.

Davis' Thoughts

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

“ Zayden [High] was huge again for us tonight, I know he had nine points and 11 rebounds," Davis said. "But as many good plays that he made, the one that sticks out to me was in the first half and there was a loose ball on the floor and he dove on it."

“Those are the type of plays that that allow you to win, the little, boring, mundane things that that make big things happen," Davis continued. "And you know, his rebounding is real, and he gets to the offensive glass and boxes out."

“And tonight, we did something that we hadn’t done all year," Davis said. "We had Zayden [High] and Henri [Veesaar] in at the at the same time, and so we were able to preserve our size in the frontcourt, as opposed to going small, with the exception of late in the game, and so I’m really proud of him.”

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts to a play past Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Betsey (5) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that Veesaar's return to the lineup was monumental, but the 55-year-old head coach discussed how the Arizona transfer opens up space for his teammates to operate in.

“It’s easier because he’s a guy that can consistently score in the paint, he can shoot from three, he can pass, and there’s a lot of attention on him," Davis said. "And so, you know, when he’s in the game, defenses are geared to either stop him or make it difficult for him."

“It’s the first time he’s been on the floor without Caleb [Wilson]. Also from a defensive standpoint, not even necessarily blocking shots, just his size to be able to alter shots, it’s just huge," Davis continued. "He played 25 minutes, a little bit more than I wanted to play him, but he kept saying he felt good, and so it’s nice to have him back in the lineup.”

