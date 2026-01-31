3 Factors That Could Determine North Carolina-Georgia Tech Matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.

While speaking with the media on Friday during his press conference, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted several factors heading into Saturday's matchup.

Davis' Thoughts

“Offensively, our execution getting to the offensive glass [has been an emphasis in practice this week]," Davis said. "Just want to be better at getting second-chance opportunities. Defensively, probably the main focus is rebounding the basketball. Last two games, teams have gotten 34 offensive rebounds against us, and we’ve been able to sustain that in getting wins, because we’ve they haven’t been able to convert on it. We’ve taken care of the basketball, and we’ve shot the ball really well, and that’s not sustainable. And so, limiting teams to one shot every possession and being able to finish that possession with a box out rebound is going to be huge on Saturday.”

This could be categorized as a trap game, as Georgia Tech is 11-10 entering Saturday's contest. Davis explained how the Tar Heels should not overlook this matchup.

“I wouldn’t characterize it as a trap game at all," Davis said. "It’s an ACC game against a worthy opponent that has our full attention, and they have our full attention because they’re worthy of it. Georgia Tech is extremely well coached by Damon Stoudamire. We played one year together with the Toronto Raptors, so we’ve known each other a long time.”

"Their team is really good in transition, getting to the bucket, shooting threes," Davis said. "Defensively, they change up many different looks, and they play extremely well at home. So it’ll be a challenge for us, but we’re prepared, and we’re ready for that challenge.”

North Carolina will aim to win its third consecutive game on Saturday, and Davis believes that the recent success should not be viewed as a turning point .

“I don’t particularly look at it as a turning point," Davis said. "I do feel like last week we got better, by the way that we played against Notre Dame, and obviously the way that we responded, and especially being down 16 and being able to win at Virginia. I think when you have that momentum, you have to fight to keep that momentum. And when you don’t, you have to fight to get it.”

“Throughout this week of practice, during the bye week, it’s just been a constant message on trying to continue that momentum and try to improve on the things that we need to improve on, which is defensive rebounding, execution on the offensive end, getting to the offensive glass, getting better percentage when we get to the free throw line and making our free throws," Davis continued. "And so obviously, excited about the success that we had last week, but moving forward, we have to continue to get better in order to continue to have success.”

