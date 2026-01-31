North Carolina Extends Win Streak with Victory Over Georgia Tech

The North Carolina Tar Heels entered Saturday's matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on a two-game winning streak that included wins over Notre Dame and Virginia. While the Tar Heels' opponent this weekend is not impressive, with an 11-10 record, it is still very important that North Carolina replicates the tendencies it established in the last two games.

Here is how the North Carolina-Georgia Tech contest unfolded on Saturday at the McCamish Pavilion.

First Half

North Carolina continued its recent adventurous offensive strategy, attempting five threes within the first four minutes of the game. Seth Trimble shot two threes during that stretch, connecting on one and producing a quick five points. The Tar Heels would lead 7-5 with 15:47 on the clock.

Henri Veesaar had already surpassed his point total against the Virgina Cavaliers last weekend (7), with 11 points in the first 10 minutes of the game on Saturday. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center shot 5-of-7 from the field during this stretch, leading on an 8-2 spurt, which was capped off by Kyan Evans connecting on a three at the top of the key. That forced Georgia Tech to take a timeout, as the Tar Heels led 22-14 with 10:17 remaining in the first half.

In the next four minutes, North Carolina would connect on three shots from beyond the arc, with Caleb Wilson, Luka Bogavac, and Jonathan Powell taking advantage of open looks from three-point range. The Tar Heels would carry a 33-21 lead heading into the under-seven media timeout.

By the three-minute mark, North Carolina had attempted 19 threes and had only managed to make six. However, the Tar Heels still led 42-31 with 3:42 left in the first half.

While North Carolina's three-point shooting was abysmal in the first half (6-of-19), it still managed to shoot 50 percent from the field (21-of-42), which resulted in a 52-37 lead heading into halftime. Wilson leads all scorers with 14 points, as Veesaar and Trimble followed up with 11 points each. North Carolina's balanced attack was evident with four players scoring at least eight points in the first half.

Second Half

No ground was made up by either team, but the Tar Heels' relentlessness in transition continued to be an overwhelming factor in the game. Veesaar opened the second half with five quick points, carrying the momentum from the locker room. North Carolina would lead 59-44 with 15:27 on the clock.

Wilson and Veesaar were the catalysts to open in the opening nine minutes of the second half, combining for 13 points during that span. The Tar Heels led 70-54 at the under-12 timeout.

Unlike recent games, North Carolina would not let up, maintaining a 77-62 lead with just a little over seven minutes left in the contest. The Tar Heels' lead would steadily grow and they would coast to a comfortable road win.

Final: North Carolina, 91, Georgia Tech 75

