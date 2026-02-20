UNC’s Davis Updates Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar Status

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered an embarrassing 82-58 loss against the North Carolina State on Tuesday night, which was the second defeat in three games. It was also the second consecutive game that did not feature both Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, who are each dealing with injuries. The freshman phenom fractured his left hand against the Miami Hurricanes last week and has no timetable for return. Meanwhile, Veesaar has been dealing with the flu and a lower extremity injury.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis was asked on what Wilson said after the 24-point loss. Additionally, the 55-year-old head coach provided an update on Veesaar's availability.

Davis' Thoughts

Several reports surfaced that Wilson provided a strong message to his team after the loss. Davis declined to reveal exactly what the freshman forward said in the locker room.

"I'm not going to share that," Davis said. "I mean, I respect your question. I really do. And I do. I think it's a great question. Where I'm coming from is I think there are things that are said between us as a team that should stay between us as a team. But I think that's a great question. That needs to be shared with just us."

Davis seemed a bit agitated, questioning where the media finds this type of information. He also stated that multiple players spoke up after the game.

"Again, I don't know where you got all your information," Davis said. "There were a number of guys who spoke. And so, there were a number of things that was said. And those are things that will stay with us as a team."

The Arizona transfer has also missed the last two games, which has diminished the Tar Heels' frontcourt. That was the case against North Carolina State on Tuesday, as North Carolina's perimeter defense was exposed repeatedly. Davis provided an optimistic update on Veesaar, who appears to be trending in the right direction.

"His outlook is day-to-day. Every day, he's getting better in regard to the lower extremities," Davis said. "He's getting better also with his flu. He's making huge strides every day, and every day we'll evaluate and see when he's available to practice. And then when he's able to practice, see when he's able to play."

North Carolina desperately needs Wilson and Veesaar back in the lineup, especially during the conference tournament and March Madness.

