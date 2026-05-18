First-Round Status 'Big Thing' for UNC's Able's Decision
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North Carolina commit Matt Able’s looming decision between going to UNC next season or staying in the NBA Draft has been a hot topic at the NBA Draft Combine.
To make matters worse for UNC, Able — a 6-foot-6 guard who is transferring from NC State to UNC — has been one of the most impressive players of all of the 73 participants, which might not be exactly what Tar Heels fans were wishing to hear regarding Able’s status.
Able at the Combine Thus Far
Able has averaged 16 points and is shooting 7-16 from the floor in two 5-on-5 scrimmages at the combine. It should be no surprise to those who saw him play at NC State this past season, as he averaged 8.8 points per game as a freshman, and knocked down over 35 percent of his three-pointers on over 4 attempts per game.
He is one of Michael Malone’s top acquisitions in the transfer portal in his first go-around as head coach of the Tar Heels. Malone was hired last month to replace Hubert Davis after his five-year tenure, and he’ll be looking to get UNC back to the college basketball mountain top as quickly as possible.
As of now, Able projects to be a second-round pick if he keeps his name in the draft, which could entice him to ultimately join the Tar Heels, and boost his draft stock for the 2027 NBA Draft instead of staying in it this year. Currently, Able has indicated that he isn’t 100 percent sure which decision he is leaning towards yet.
In a recent interview with Andy Katz, Able shared what it would mean to him to be considered a first-round pick, noting that he could work his way into that conversation with a strong combine showing.
Able’s Thoughts
“That would mean a lot,” Able said. “That would definitely make me want to stay in the draft a little bit more. It’s very important. First round is a big thing, whether it's in terms of — I think another big thing is fit and situation. Obviously, trades happen, but being in the right fit and situation is a really big thing. Having the opportunity to play, and I feel like with that first round, you're able to have a little bit more opportunity.”
The Tar Heels will hope for the best in terms of Able’s upcoming decision. Snubbing the NBA in favor of going back to college is certainly not an easy decision, but one that could benefit Able in the long run if he chooses to do so.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.