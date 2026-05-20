UNC’s Veesaar Deemed Good Fit for Western Conference Finals Team

Former North Carolina big man Henri Veesaar is one of the more intriguing bigs available in this year’s NBA Draft, and he could be a fit for one of this year’s playoff teams.

Veesaar broke out into stardom with the Tar Heels last season. He averaged 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in his lone season with UNC after spending three seasons with the Arizona Wildcats. Alongside future lottery pick Caleb Wilson, the pair gave North Carolina one of the best frontcourts in the entire country last season.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate during a timeout against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Veesaar Staying in the Draft

Following their disappointing season-ending loss in the NCAA Tournament, the Tar Heels opted to go in a different direction. They let go of former head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons at the helm and would eventually hire former NBA Champion Michael Malone as their next head coach.

In light of the coaching change, Veesaar took some time to decide on his future plans. After a long wait, Veesaar decided to keep his name in the NBA Draft and not return to UNC to play under Malone’s tutelage next season.

UNC basketball's Henri Veesaar | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veesaar brings a versatile game with him to the NBA Draft. He is a scoring big man who is hyper-efficient from both the floor and from three-point range. He has room to grow in other areas of his game, such as his defense and his playmaking skills, and he currently projects as a mid-to-late first-round pick in this summer’s draft.

In Yahoo’s Sports’ Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft, he deemed Veesaar as a good fit for the San Antonio Spurs, given his ability to play either next to or behind Victor Wembanyama in the Spurs’ rotation.

O’Connor’s Thoughts

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“The Spurs are in the Western Conference finals and don’t appear to be missing too much on the roster yet. But if there’s one piece that’d be fascinating to see added to the roster it’s a big who can play on the perimeter,” O’Connor said. “Veesaar is an agile big with real shooting touch, connective playmaking, and baseline big skills with the ability to set screens and catch lobs. He also offers rim protection and is a locked-in help defender.

"Maybe Veesaar could play alongside Luke Kornet in bench units, but his shooting ability could also enable him to play next to Victor Wembanyama. He's only 227 pounds so his lanky frame can get pushed around, but that’d matter less playing next to another big. Plus, he’s trending up. In all three of his collegiate seasons, he made a massive leap in production each year.”