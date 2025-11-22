North Carolina's Defense Falters, Victory Bell Belongs to Duke
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Victory Bell goes to Duke as Saturday ended in a tight battle with the scoreboard reading 32-25. North Carolina celebrated its Senior Day festivities, but was spoiled by the Blue Devils, which did the right things in the final moments of the contest. UNC's loss effectively puts it out of bowl eligibility, and it will finish the season against NC State next week.
1st Quarter
Quarterback Gio Lopez opened the game with his third rushing touchdown of the season from Duke's 1-yard line, his twelfth of his collegiate career. It took North Carolina 13 plays, 75 yards, and 7:03 to reach the end zone. During that drive, Lopez had completed all six of his pass attempts for 65 yards. But then Duke responded with its own scoring drive, after deciding to go for it on fourth down.
A 1-yard rushing touchdown by Duke's running back Anderson Castle placed the Blue Devils on the board — and just like that, the game was all tied up at seven apiece.
2nd Quarter
A roughing the kicker penalty by UNC's Marcus Allen during Duke's field goal attempt — one that missed — gave life right back to the Blue Devils' offense. And on the play right after, quarterback Darian Mensah, for head coach Manny Diaz, found tight end Jeremiah Hasley in the end zone — the PAT was good and North Carolina found itself down, 14-7, at home.
It was not a touchdown, but nonetheless the Blue Devils extended their lead to double-figures after a field goal by Todd Pelino. Duke led, 17-7, with 2:37 remaining in the second quarter. Unlike the past few outings, North Carolina's defense was getting carved by the opposing signal caller — not much resistance.
Just like UNC's contest against Wake Forest, kicker Rece Verhoff and his leg provided points for the Tar Heels, converting a field goal from 49 yards out with 11 seconds on the clock before both teams head to the locker room.
Halftime Stats
UNC
- 131 total yards
- 45 rushing yards
- 86 passing yards
- 26 total plays
- Average of five yards per play
Duke
- 183 total yards
- 80 rushing yards
- 103 passing yards
- 37 total plays
- Average of 4.9 yards per play
3rd Quarter
Castle did it again for Duke — scoring a rushing touchdown from UNC's 1-yard line to widen the gap and make life harder for North Carolina to climb out of its hole. The Blue Devils led, 24-10, with 9:15 in the third quarter. And UNC's offense has been a no-show, as it has been over the last few games.
North Carolina rejuvenated itself, as Lopez and wide receiver Jordan Shipp connected for a 20-yard touchdown. UNC's quarterback found Shipp in the middle of the end zone. Moments after, the Tar Heels chose to go for a two-point conversion — Lopez and Shipp worked together to make the score 24-18. All of a sudden, UNC was right back in the game.
4th Quarter
UNC's offense kept on showing up, as running back Davion Gause ran in for a 12-yard rushing touchdown, helping the Tar Heels gain a one-point lead following the PAT, 25-24. Following the conclusion of that drive, Lopez stood at 205 passing yards, completing 20 of his 25 pass attempts.
The defense was getting pieced up during the first half, but had a big stop against Duke on its attempt to go for it on fourth down, a sack by Isaiah Johnson gave North Carolina the ball back — the first one of the game by the Tar Heels.
Castle has been a huge factor for Duke — scoring his third rushing touchdown of the game — another 1-yarder. The Blue Devils elected for a two-point conversion and were successful. UNC fell behind once more, 32-25, with 2:18 in the fourth quarter. On the return drive for UNC, Lopez was unable to find any more magic as the Tar Heels could not find another touchdown to tie the game.
North Carolina can say goodbye to its bowl game opportunity now.
