UNC's Dixon Explains How Belichick Prepared Him for NFL

The NFL Combine continues this week, and every day that goes by is one day closer to potentially making dreams come true.

North Carolina’s defensive back Thaddeus Dixon conducted his in-person interview, and his charisma was off the charts. He is projected to be a Day 3 pick, and he has been regarded as one of the biggest steals of the draft.

Watch Dixon discuss below...

Dixon says last season was crazy

Bill Belichick, one of the greatest coaches of all time, brought his knowledge and mindset to North Carolina at Chapel Hill last season when he became the head coach of the Tar Heels. Dixon was asked how his one year at UNC went with Belichick.

Bill Belichick introduced UNC cornerback Thaddeus Dixon to Ty Law, and he said his entire football world changed.



He also mentioned watching film on Darrelle Revis, Stephon Gilmore and Aqib Talib at school. pic.twitter.com/IVb312boYC — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) February 26, 2026

“You know, it was crazy. Being around a dude like that, with so much football knowledge, who could coach all 22 positions on the field — it was really a blessing. Coach Bill Belichick does a lot. He cares a lot about the game and about his players. I learned so much — stuff that can never be taken away from me, stuff I can take into the league.

Belichick runs UNC like the NFL

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Belichick was a coach in the NFL for 29 years and won six Super Bowls. So, naturally, making the switch to the college world could be difficult. Dixon mentioned how Belichick carried that NFL mindset with him to UNC.

“He runs his program like an NFL team,” Dixon said. “He treats us like men — not really as college athletes, but as grown men. He gives us the freedom to do what we need to do to take care of our business. Obviously, that freedom can be taken away at any time, but it’s about being a professional each and every day — the way he goes about his days, with afternoon practices and meetings and stuff like that. It really sets us up to be in position for stuff like this.”

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Belichicks were a huge factor in Dixon coming to UNC

Dixon was a transfer from Washington, where he not only played in the 2024 national championship but was coached by Steve Belichick, Bill’s son. Dixon explained that not only Bill, but also Steve, was a huge factor in his decision to come to the Tar Heels.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

“I played for his son, Coach Steve Belichick, at the University of Washington. He was my defensive coordinator, and building a relationship with him and Coach Armando Hawkins, who I also had at Washington, played a big role in me going over there.

“Obviously, when you get an opportunity to play for Bill Belichick, it’s kind of a no-brainer at some point, especially if you want to play on Sundays. You can learn so much and take so much from that, and it’ll set you up in the right place.”

Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI

Dixon's aggressiveness stands out

Dixon is expected to hear his name called on Day 3 , but could become a great corner in the league behind his knowledge from Belichick, and also his mentality. Dixon made sure to make it a point that his aggressiveness would stand out to NFL teams.

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

“My mindset is how I attack the game as a competitor, how relentless I am. There aren’t too many people who go after guys every day and every play and give them everything they’ve got. I follow the best receivers. There aren’t too many corners who follow No. 1 guys and completely eliminate them from games.

Dixon says future is bright in UNC

Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI

It was a rough first year for Belichick at UNC , as the team went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the ACC. Even with that record, Dixon said that things will look up for the program as a whole behind Belichick in the upcoming years.

“It’s trending up — the first start in Year 1. Not everybody gets this thing rolling right off the bat, but it’s going to keep trending upward. For sure, when you’ve got a coach like Bill Belichick, the sky’s the limit.”

Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !